Mia Calabrese Has 'No Sympathy' for Amanda Batula After 'Summer House' Fallout

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Mia Calabrese openly shares her thoughts regarding Amanda Batula's behavior following the airing of Summer House: The Aftermath. Speaking to Us Weekly, Mia, 34, discussed her perspective, admitting, “It was interesting to see all of the pieces of the puzzle come together."

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Mia Feels No Sympathy for Amanda

Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM Mia Calabrese admitted she did not feel sympathy for Amanda Batula.

Calabrese said she looked forward to hearing Amanda’s perspective, particularly regarding Amanda’s relationship with West Wilson. The reunion left many questions unanswered, especially concerning the timeline of their relationship. After watching The Aftermath special, which aired on June 16, Mia admitted to feeling “no sympathy” for Amanda, who pursued West, 31, while still involved with her ex-husband Kyle Cooke. “Unfortunately, no, sympathy is not the first word that comes to mind,” Mia remarked. She expressed that Amanda had an opportunity to convey her feelings, but it did not resonate with her.

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Cast Questions Romance Timeline

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE Cast members questioned the romance timeline.

Mia, who maintains a close friendship with Ciara Miller, 30, mentioned that Ciara had sensed something was amiss in Amanda and West's dynamic. “Ciara had — her intuition was telling her something and I refused to believe it,” Mia recalled from an earlier appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The timeline of Amanda and West's relationship has raised eyebrows among fans. They confirmed their romance on March 31, shortly after Amanda announced her divorce from Kyle. This revelation has sparked outrage among the cast and fans alike, primarily because of alleged dishonesty surrounding their connection. During the three-part reunion, Mia and Lindsay Hubbard revealed their confusion regarding the nature of Amanda and West's relationship. The cast had hoped for more clarity during The Aftermath but ultimately felt even more perplexed. In a revealing conversation, Amanda acknowledged making “poor decisions” when spending time with West. She explained that following her separation from Kyle, she felt “young and in my 20s and fun again.” West, in turn, shared that he had developed feelings for Amanda long before they officially began dating.

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Source: MEGA Mia Calabrese said she hoped Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship would be worthwhile.

While Mia criticized Amanda's choices, she expressed hopes for both Amanda and West. “They've kind of, you know, unfortunately fragmented our friend group in such a way,” she reflected. “That I hope it’s worth something.” Mia is gearing up for an eventful summer, having collaborated with Walgreens to share her beauty essentials for the season. “I love my moisturizer. I love my makeup,” she emphasized, showcasing her commitment to self-care.

Fans Debate the Couple’s Future

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE Fans continued debating the couple’s future.