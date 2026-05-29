West Wilson Looked 'Deeply Uncomfortable' During 'Summer House' Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

The drama unfolded at the Season 10 reunion of Summer House, where West Wilson faced significant emotional distress while addressing his secret relationship with Amanda Batula. Body language expert Susan Constantine observed that Wilson appeared “deeply uncomfortable” during the confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM Amanda Batula confronted West Wilson over their secret relationship.

Constantine noted, “West did not present as dominant, controlling or strategically manipulative during the exchange. He presented as deeply uncomfortable.” This discomfort was evident through his body language, which included lip licking and thumb manipulation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM An expert saw the discomfort in West Wilson's body language during the confrontation.

The expert explained that these actions are “signals that the body is under stress.” As Wilson struggled, Batula’s confrontational style became apparent. “Her communication style during the reunion was forceful, emotionally confrontational, and heavily centered on validation of her own perspective,” Constantine remarked. As tensions escalated, Wilson adopted a “highly avoidant conflict style.” Constantine described this as a pattern where one partner seeks resolution while the other retreats for self-protection. “This created what behavioral experts often recognize as a classic pursue-withdraw dynamic,” she explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara Miller Explodes Over Betrayal Claims

Source: MEGA Ciara Miller accused Amanda Batula of betrayal.

The reunion revealed that Wilson and Batula began their relationship publicly in March, leading to significant tension among their co-stars. Andy Cohen pressed the cast, questioning Batula’s betrayal of her best friend, Ciara Miller. Miller confronted Wilson, accusing him of being involved with Batula while dating someone else. Wilson clarified that he was “seeing” someone, while Batula admitted they had discussed their relationship openly.

Amanda Batula Admits Lying About Relationship Timeline

Source: @amandabatula/INSTAGRAM Amanda Batula admitted she lied about the relationship timeline.