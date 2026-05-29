West Wilson Looked 'Deeply Uncomfortable' During 'Summer House' Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims
May 29 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
The drama unfolded at the Season 10 reunion of Summer House, where West Wilson faced significant emotional distress while addressing his secret relationship with Amanda Batula.
Body language expert Susan Constantine observed that Wilson appeared “deeply uncomfortable” during the confrontation.
Constantine noted, “West did not present as dominant, controlling or strategically manipulative during the exchange. He presented as deeply uncomfortable.”
This discomfort was evident through his body language, which included lip licking and thumb manipulation.
The expert explained that these actions are “signals that the body is under stress.” As Wilson struggled, Batula’s confrontational style became apparent. “Her communication style during the reunion was forceful, emotionally confrontational, and heavily centered on validation of her own perspective,” Constantine remarked.
As tensions escalated, Wilson adopted a “highly avoidant conflict style.” Constantine described this as a pattern where one partner seeks resolution while the other retreats for self-protection. “This created what behavioral experts often recognize as a classic pursue-withdraw dynamic,” she explained.
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Ciara Miller Explodes Over Betrayal Claims
The reunion revealed that Wilson and Batula began their relationship publicly in March, leading to significant tension among their co-stars. Andy Cohen pressed the cast, questioning Batula’s betrayal of her best friend, Ciara Miller.
Miller confronted Wilson, accusing him of being involved with Batula while dating someone else. Wilson clarified that he was “seeing” someone, while Batula admitted they had discussed their relationship openly.
Amanda Batula Admits Lying About Relationship Timeline
In a surprising confession, Batula declared, “I lied, 100 percent lied,” acknowledging the lies regarding her relationship. Miller responded sharply, calling Batula a “snake in the f–king grass,” highlighting the emotional volatility present during the reunion.
Despite the chaos, Batula expressed a desire to take accountability for her actions. “I’m prepared to own up to what I’ve done, take accountability, apologize,” she stated. The reunion ended with both Wilson and Batula still together, seen fleeing to Italy before the airing of the episode.
As the fallout continues, the emotional dynamics between the cast will leave fans eager for the next chapter. What will happen when the dust settles? Viewers await further revelations in the next episode.