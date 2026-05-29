or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Summer House
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

West Wilson Looked 'Deeply Uncomfortable' During 'Summer House' Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims

Photo of West Wilson.
Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

West Wilson appeared uncomfortable during the reunion.

Profile Image

May 29 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The drama unfolded at the Season 10 reunion of Summer House, where West Wilson faced significant emotional distress while addressing his secret relationship with Amanda Batula.

Body language expert Susan Constantine observed that Wilson appeared “deeply uncomfortable” during the confrontation.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Amanda Batula confronted West Wilson over their secret relationship.
Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Batula confronted West Wilson over their secret relationship.

Constantine noted, “West did not present as dominant, controlling or strategically manipulative during the exchange. He presented as deeply uncomfortable.”

This discomfort was evident through his body language, which included lip licking and thumb manipulation.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of An expert saw the discomfort in West Wilson's body language during the confrontation.
Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

An expert saw the discomfort in West Wilson's body language during the confrontation.

The expert explained that these actions are “signals that the body is under stress.” As Wilson struggled, Batula’s confrontational style became apparent. “Her communication style during the reunion was forceful, emotionally confrontational, and heavily centered on validation of her own perspective,” Constantine remarked.

As tensions escalated, Wilson adopted a “highly avoidant conflict style.” Constantine described this as a pattern where one partner seeks resolution while the other retreats for self-protection. “This created what behavioral experts often recognize as a classic pursue-withdraw dynamic,” she explained.

MORE ON:
Summer House

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara Miller Explodes Over Betrayal Claims

Image of Ciara Miller accused Amanda Batula of betrayal.
Source: MEGA

Ciara Miller accused Amanda Batula of betrayal.

The reunion revealed that Wilson and Batula began their relationship publicly in March, leading to significant tension among their co-stars. Andy Cohen pressed the cast, questioning Batula’s betrayal of her best friend, Ciara Miller.

Miller confronted Wilson, accusing him of being involved with Batula while dating someone else. Wilson clarified that he was “seeing” someone, while Batula admitted they had discussed their relationship openly.

Amanda Batula Admits Lying About Relationship Timeline

Image of Amanda Batula admitted she lied about the relationship timeline.
Source: @amandabatula/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Batula admitted she lied about the relationship timeline.

In a surprising confession, Batula declared, “I lied, 100 percent lied,” acknowledging the lies regarding her relationship. Miller responded sharply, calling Batula a “snake in the f–king grass,” highlighting the emotional volatility present during the reunion.

Despite the chaos, Batula expressed a desire to take accountability for her actions. “I’m prepared to own up to what I’ve done, take accountability, apologize,” she stated. The reunion ended with both Wilson and Batula still together, seen fleeing to Italy before the airing of the episode.

As the fallout continues, the emotional dynamics between the cast will leave fans eager for the next chapter. What will happen when the dust settles? Viewers await further revelations in the next episode.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.