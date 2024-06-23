OK Magazine
Danielle Olivera Says There's 'Tension' and 'Love' Between 'Summer House' Cast After Dramatic Season: 'We Wouldn't Be as Passionate If We Didn't Care'

Jun. 23 2024, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Danielle Olivera is reflecting on one of the most dramatic seasons of Summer House ever.

The Bravo star is now catching her breath after reliving the rollercoaster breakup between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, as well as some uncomfortable moments with her fellow cast members on the beloved series during its eighth installment.

Olivera chats exclusively with OK! about how she navigated the wild season, where the group goes from here and why she decided to undergo the AirSculpt procedure before the reunion.

"We had a fantastic season. It's our most viewed season ever, but I feel like there is a lot of me that didn't come across the way that I would have preferred, but it's what we signed up for," the businesswoman notes.

"We have a great ensemble cast. Every one of us contributes. Every one of us does the job and the work," she continues. "There's a lot of tension, but there's also a lot of love. We wouldn't be as passionate if we didn't care."

"If we didn't ever want to speak to each other again, we wouldn't air out all of these grievances," Olivera notes of her castmates going head-to-head and then quickly moving on. "You'd just be like, 'You know what? Bye. I don't I don't care.'"

As far as what's next for the Hamptons crew, the reality star feels it may be easier for her to return for another summer than some of her fellow castmates. "There's a lot of things that I always think about because the premise of the show is friendship — and that's really what we should go back to always," she explains.

"It's going to be uncomfortable. Because when Lindsay and I [fought], that's a very different animal than Carl and Lindsay," Olivera adds of the tension between the former flames.

Before taping the explosive reunion, Olivera underwent the beloved AirSculpt treatment and pointed out how quickly people see results on their body.

"It was honestly the people at AirSculpt. I was very hesitant. They can attest to that because I wasn't sure if I wanted to take that kind of leap, but I knew that I had this insecurity with my arms from being on TV. They really talked me through the entire process. It became something very exciting versus something I was nervous about. The reunion was also a big factor in the timing of it," she notes.

