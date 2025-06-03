Hot Pics! See Ciara's Most Sizzling Moments
Star of the Met Gala
On May 5, Ciara became one of the showstoppers at the 2025 Met Gala when she arrived in a black semi-sheer turtleneck dress with sparkling silver fringed panels and black pumps. The ensemble also featured an elegant long train, effortlessly capturing the exhibition's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
In an interview with Page Six, the "Level Up" singer opened up about putting on "a look that you love" to show the power of fashion at the event.
"There's something about it that actually picks you up, especially if you're not feeling your best," she told the outlet. "Fashion's also important for me as an artist; it gives me so much opportunity and range to express myself, and I do feel my most confident self when I'm wearing the pieces that I love."
Ciara added, "I've come a long way when it comes to being affected by what people have to say. Opinions don't matter; they really don't. If you feel good about what you chose to wear, that's all that matters. I think it's only right to expect people to have opinions in the job that I have. But you know what's amazing about critics? There's never been a statue of a critic."
Ciara Stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party
The 39-year-old mom-of-four dazzled when she wore a Cher-inspired dress from Dsquared2's Fall 2025 collection at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March. The striking jeweled ensemble featured a sheer, gleaming jumpsuit with feather designs at the ankles and wrists, amping up her style.
Hot Mama!
For the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, Ciara showcased her eye-popping curves in a floor-length gown with long sleeves and sheer detailing. The outfit featured a mermaid silhouette that accentuated her contours and emphasized her assets.
Run It Up
The "Like a Boy" songstress left her followers stunned with her beauty when she donned a red, white and black racing-style overalls with a black belt in a May snap. She showed a little skin by unzipping the jumpsuit, leaving little to the imagination.
"Dats CI CI," she captioned the post.
A Grateful Ciara
"It's been a GOOD 2 weeks. Thankful for the Good times! 🤟🏽🫶🏽," Ciara captioned an April photoset, which included a photo showing her rocking an all-black outfit that consisted of a bodysuit, a baseball cap, and black sunglasses. She also accessorized with a silver choker necklace and multiple bracelets.
Sleek and Beautiful!
In a March selfie, Ciara maintained a sleek look as she posed for a selfie in a black tank top.
She captioned the post, "Whatever it takes 🤸🏾♀️."
She Showed the Power of Her Glam Team
The "Goodies" songstress exuded beauty in a textured bikini top and a matching wrap skirt in a May 2023 selfie. She kept her black hair with bangs straight, letting it cascade down her back.
"Y'all Yoli @yolondafrederick gave me a natural makeup look tutorial over FaceTime:) Sometimes I get nervous with doing my makeup. How did I do? 🥰😝💋💄," she shared in the post.
Ciara Enjoyed a Getaway
Ciara struck a sultry pose on a paddleboard during a sun-drenched getaway in February 2023. She flaunted her sun-kissed figure in a dark green two-piece swimsuit, complemented by her sunglasses.
"Outside ☀️🏖️🌊," she captioned the upload.
She Sizzled in a Skimpy Bikini
During a February 2023 vacation, Ciara put her enviable figure on full display, posing in a bold, rust-colored swimsuit.
Ciara wrote, "If it don't bring me joy. I don't want it ☀️."