Hot Pics! See Ciara's Most Sizzling Moments

On May 5, Ciara became one of the showstoppers at the 2025 Met Gala when she arrived in a black semi-sheer turtleneck dress with sparkling silver fringed panels and black pumps. The ensemble also featured an elegant long train, effortlessly capturing the exhibition's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

In an interview with Page Six, the "Level Up" singer opened up about putting on "a look that you love" to show the power of fashion at the event.

"There's something about it that actually picks you up, especially if you're not feeling your best," she told the outlet. "Fashion's also important for me as an artist; it gives me so much opportunity and range to express myself, and I do feel my most confident self when I'm wearing the pieces that I love."

Ciara added, "I've come a long way when it comes to being affected by what people have to say. Opinions don't matter; they really don't. If you feel good about what you chose to wear, that's all that matters. I think it's only right to expect people to have opinions in the job that I have. But you know what's amazing about critics? There's never been a statue of a critic."