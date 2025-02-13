Ciara Reveals Husband Russell Wilson Loves Her Body Even More After 4 Babies, Athlete Told Her Don't Go 'Crazy' Trying to 'Tone Up'
Ciara has one supportive partner in husband Russell Wilson!
The singer explained that after giving birth to her fourth child — her third with the athlete — in 2023, her figure never returned to what it was pre-baby.
"Your body changes as you get older," she told Bustle. "I’m trying to embrace every step."
The mom-of-four, 39, admitted in the past, "I would’ve probably been so hard on myself because I hadn’t made it back to where I was, post-baby," but nowadays, "I’m like, I’ve got to give myself some grace."
"I also was kind of loving this fourth-baby version of me. My baby definitely put a little bit more on my hips and there is, as Russell says, ‘more to grab on,’" she quipped. "I want to lean up a little bit more, tone up more, and he’s like, ‘Don’t get crazy.’"
Nonetheless, wanting to look good for each other is one of the things that keeps the spark alive in their marriage.
"You need to still turn up the s---. He walks through the door, and I’m like, ‘OK!’ Because he intentionally went in to go get sexier, to get cute," the "Goodies" crooner explained. "For me, the same thing. It’s a lot sometimes with four kids and doing everything else, but I feel so good when I put in effort and he sees it."
The stars have also managed to stay strong due to their ability to be completely open and honest with each other.
"Communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband credit for is he can communicate really well. It’s the quarterback in him," she said of the NFL star, 36. "He’s so used to having to do that anyway. It’s a big part of his everyday life."
"I love communicating," Ciara declared. "Sometimes you got to say the ugly before you get to the pretty."
Date nights are equally important for the couple, who love to go out on Fridays.
"I’m really looking forward to just being with him, talking about life, looking into each other’s eyes, holding each other’s hands, doing all those things that you do in the beginning," she spilled of what they do when they're together without the kids. "Search for the beginning at all points as best as you can, because we know what that feels like in the beginning — there’s this excitement."
Ciara and Wilson married in 2016 and share three kids, while the artist welcomed son Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future.