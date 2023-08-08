Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Expecting Third Child With Husband Russell Wilson

With their family expanding, the powerful pair — who wed in 2016 — will have to keep up with having four children running around. "They do everything from dancing to playing the piano, and Future likes to beat box with me. Sienna loves to dance — she's into gymnastics and ballet, and she's also playing soccer. Future loves baseball, football and basketball. I am curious what they will ultimately do, but it's been so fun to watch. There's never a dull moment in our house," Ciara exclusively gushed to OK! earlier this year.

Even though her kiddos have some pretty famous parents, the businesswoman admitted she doesn't exactly know if their kiddos know what a big deal their parents are. "It depends on the situation," she admitted.