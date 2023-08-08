Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Expecting Third Child With Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara is pregnant!
The singer, 37, and her husband, Russell Wilson, announced in a sweet Instagram video shared on Tuesday, August 8, that they are expecting their third child together in the coming months.
"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib," Ciara captioned the clip of herself dancing in front of a pool and showing off her growing bump — seemingly filmed by the NFL star, 34, on their anniversary trip to Japan last month.
The power couple already share daughter, Sienna Princess, 6, and son, Win Harrison, 3. The "Level Up" singer also has a son Future Zahir, 9, whom she shares with ex-partner Future.
With their family expanding, the powerful pair — who wed in 2016 — will have to keep up with having four children running around. "They do everything from dancing to playing the piano, and Future likes to beat box with me. Sienna loves to dance — she's into gymnastics and ballet, and she's also playing soccer. Future loves baseball, football and basketball. I am curious what they will ultimately do, but it's been so fun to watch. There's never a dull moment in our house," Ciara exclusively gushed to OK! earlier this year.
Even though her kiddos have some pretty famous parents, the businesswoman admitted she doesn't exactly know if their kiddos know what a big deal their parents are. "It depends on the situation," she admitted.
"They've very proud of us and proud of me," she spilled of her brood. "But at the end of the day, you are just mom, right? My 3-year-old is clueless — he has no idea what I do. In my house, it's a mommy battle because I am just mommy to him. But sometimes they will see moments where a fan comes up to me and they react and hold me tighter. It's really cute. They are protective of me."