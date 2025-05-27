Ciara Almost Has a Nip Slip in Very Low-Cut Bodysuit at 2025 American Music Awards: Photos
Ciara is not afraid to risk it all at the 2025 American Music Awards!
The 39-year-old singer made jaws drop when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 51st AMAs in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26 — but the moment quickly turned chaotic as her daring look started to slip, revealing her nipple tape before her team swooped in to help.
At one point, Ciara clutched her chest while two women rushed over to fix the wardrobe malfunction just in time, per a Daily Mail clip.
She had gone full glam in a strapless nude bodysuit dripping in silver chains and rhinestones. The barely-there outfit showed plenty of skin with sky-high slits and sheer panels that hugged her curves just right.
To finish off the look, she stacked on diamond necklaces — including a standout cross pendant — along with silver bangles and rings.
Her honey-blonde waves framed her face, while her makeup brought it all together with bronzed skin, bold lashes and a glossy nude lip.
Even with the fashion mishap, Ciara was all smiles and full of love for her glitzy ensemble.
“We just, we gotta bring bling, bling to Vegas,” she told Billboard. “There's a little bit of all kind of things happening right now. I was kind of like on a Kate Moss tip with my hair a little bit. Just feeling good.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ciara, who hosted the 2019 AMAs, also teased her upcoming album, which is set to drop July 11 and shares the name of her nickname, CiCi.
“When someone calls my name, it feels personal when they call me CiCi,” she said. “Honestly, this project is a labor of love.”
The “Promise” singer gave a sweet shout-out to her fans for sticking with her through the years.
“Thank you to my fans!” she gushed. “I am doing things independently, and it’s not easy. Being independent is not for the weak.”
The 14-track album will build on her 2023 EP of the same name, including all six original songs plus new additions — like her just-released single “Ecstasy.”
“On every album, having the ultimate slow R&B record is always a must for me! We call it baby-making music where I’m from! I can’t wait for the world to see the video and experience ‘Ecstasy’ with me! The CiCi Way!” Ciara said.
She also poured her heart out in a personal message to her fans on social media.
“This album right here is my love letter. A celebration of the journey — and more importantly, a thank you to you, my Day 1s and Day 21s. You’ve stuck by me through every era, every evolution, and every independent leap of faith,” she wrote.
CiCi will also feature fan-favorite tracks like her Chris Brown collab “How We Roll,” plus the energetic anthems “Wassup” with Busta Rhymes and “Run It Up” featuring BossMan Dlow. While “How We Roll” appeared on the EP, the other two tracks dropped in 2024.