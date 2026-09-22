Cindy Crawford Spoke About the Unimaginable 'Pain' of Losing a Child Years Before Presley's Death
Sept. 22 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Cindy Crawford spoke candidly about the unimaginable pain of losing a child, more than a decade before the tragic death of her son, Presley Gerber
At the time, the supermodel was reflecting on the death of her younger brother, Jeffrey, and the impact his loss had on her family.
Cindy Crawford Reflected On Her Mother's Strength
In a 2010 interview with the Mirror, Crawford opened up about growing up in a family that had experienced devastating loss.
Jeffrey died from leukemia when he was just 4 years old.
Crawford recalled watching her mother, Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf, navigate the death of her son.
"Growing up, I sometimes felt she should have been angry or outraged and she wasn't," Crawford said.
"She had a son that died. My dad [John Crawford] had an affair, and they divorced. Those were painful things for her, but they didn't take away from her light as a person," she added.
Cindy Crawford Couldn't Imagine Losing A Child
The experience took on a different meaning for Cindy after she became a mother herself.
She went on to welcome Presley and Kaia Gerber with her husband, Rande Gerber.
"Now I'm a mom myself; I've really come to appreciate her outlook on life. I can't imagine the pain of losing a child," Cindy reflected.
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Presley Gerber Died At 27
Presley died at 27 at a rehab facility in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, September 20.
His official cause of death has not been announced.
However, 911 audio obtained by Page Six reportedly revealed that Presley went into "cardiac arrest" and was being treated for a suspected "overdose."
An autopsy was done on September 21.
"A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today, and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination," the medical examiner's office said per an LA County official release.
Cindy Crawford Is 'Absolutely Devastated'
The supermodel is reportedly struggling to process the death of her son.
"Cindy is inconsolable. She's absolutely devastated. This is every parent's worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened," a source told Page Six.
"They were so close. What you saw online and in the press wasn't just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family, and sister Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted," the insider added.