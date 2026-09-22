911 Call Reveals 'Cardiac Arrest' and Overdose Details in Presley Gerber's Death at Rehab Facility

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was identified and pronounced dead by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The address given during the emergency call matched the rehabilitation facility where Presley was staying. The dispatch recording provided additional details about the response, but it did not confirm his official cause of death. Per Us Weekly, Santa Monica police said officers responded at around 9:35 a.m. to a report of a possible overdose. They found an unresponsive adult man at the location who was later identified as Presley. Police said detectives were investigating the death as a suspected overdose, while noting that there was no indication of foul play. The department also said the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner would determine the official cause and manner of death. Per CBS News, paramedics pronounced Presley dead at 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

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Authorities On Presley Gerber's Death

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s death remained under investigation as officials awaited additional testing.

An autopsy was completed on Monday, September 21. "A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination," the medical examiner's office said per an LA County official release. The office also addressed what could happen next in the case. "Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," they revealed.

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Presley Gerber Opened Up About His Addiction Struggles Earlier

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber discussed what he learned through therapy during a 2023 podcast appearance.

During a 2023 appearance on the "Studio 22" podcast, he explained what he hoped sharing his story could mean to others. "Whether I help one person or a 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do," Presley said.

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber spoke about his addiction struggles and efforts to improve his mental health.