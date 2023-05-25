Claudia Conway Rocks Tight Black Dress to Prom After Announcing Playboy Bunny Gig: Photos
Though Claudia Conway just signed a deal with Playboy, the model is still a teenager, something fans were reminded of when she posted snaps from prom!
On Thursday, May 25, the 18-year-old shared photos from the special night, which she attended with a date.
Pictures from the event showcased the budding star in a sleeveless black floor-length gown, and she styled her blonde locks in loose waves. Her partner rocked a black suit over a black collared shirt and uploaded photos from their fun night as well, where they posed in front of a water fountain.
The teen's popularity has been on the rise for a few years now, likely helping her secure the gig at Playboy.
The adult platform announced Kellyanne Conway's daughter was their newest "Bunny" in an Instagram post earlier this week.
"Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform," the company's statement read about their addition. "We welcome her and support her choices."
The teen issued a message of her own as well via Twitter.
"The only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me," the American Idol contestant explained. "Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice."
"I believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you," Claudia continued.
"Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them," the TikTok star added in another tweet. "Sending you all light and love on this Tuesday."
The website currently offers a handful of Claudia's photos for free, with others requiring payment.