Claudia Conway Rocks Tight Black Dress to Prom After Announcing Playboy Bunny Gig: Photos

The teen's popularity has been on the rise for a few years now, likely helping her secure the gig at Playboy.

The adult platform announced Kellyanne Conway's daughter was their newest "Bunny" in an Instagram post earlier this week.

"Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform," the company's statement read about their addition. "We welcome her and support her choices."