Troll Attacks Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Following Her Critical Donald Trump Comments: She Needs 'Help'

Claudia's mother, Kellyanne, served as Donald's campaign advisor is 2016 and later took on the role of Senior Counselor to the 45th president, which led to constant struggles between the mother-daughter duo. The now 18-year-old went so far as to livestream arguments with her mother on social media and eventually claim she was seeking to be emancipated from her parents following years of alleged "childhood trauma and abuse."

"Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," Claudia tweeted in August 2020, when she was only 15-years-old. "selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen."