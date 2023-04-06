Troll Attacks Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Following Her Critical Donald Trump Comments: She Needs 'Help'
Kellyanne Conway's daughter came under fire on social media after tweeting a series of critical comments aimed at Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 4, after the embattled former POTUS was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying records in connection with alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.
"I hope you are getting the help you need. And I sincerely mean that," one troll replied in the comments section, prompting Claudia to clap back, "help with what girl…"
However, others were more supportive of the outspoken teen. One penned, "she's doing just fine," while another added, "I'm so glad you chose your dad's side. You're mom is toxic. You will turn out better."
- Kellyanne Conway Being Asked Out By Dozens Of Men Post-Divorce, Claims Insider: She's 'Loving' The Attention
- 7 Of Kellyanne Conway's Craziest & Most Controversial Remarks Over The Years
- Kellyanne Conway & Husband Confirm They're 'In Final Stages Of Divorce' After Her Trump Allegiance Destroyed 22-Year Marriage
Claudia's mother, Kellyanne, served as Donald's campaign advisor is 2016 and later took on the role of Senior Counselor to the 45th president, which led to constant struggles between the mother-daughter duo. The now 18-year-old went so far as to livestream arguments with her mother on social media and eventually claim she was seeking to be emancipated from her parents following years of alleged "childhood trauma and abuse."
"Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," Claudia tweeted in August 2020, when she was only 15-years-old. "selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen."
Kellyanne eventually resigned from her position in the Trump administration so that she could work on her relationships with her children — Claudia, Vanessa and Charlotte — and give them "less drama, more mama."
"The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare," she said in a statement at the time of her resignation. "[George and I] disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Kellyanne's marriage was one relationship that couldn't be repaired. Despite leaving her position at the White House, Kellyanne and George Conway — a lawyer and staunch opponent of the controversial politician — called it quits early last month after 22 years of marriage.