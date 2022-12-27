Claudia Conway Offers Rare Update On Where She & Kellyanne Stand After Enduring 'Emotional Abuse' From Mom

"I’m not going to talk about my mom’s trauma because it’s her story, not mine," Claudia — who came out as gay on social media in August — said. "But when you have trauma that you have held onto for, let’s say, 40 years of your life, and you have children, it is so hard to not pass that down to them."

KELLYANNE CONWAY'S 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER COMES OUT AS GAY, INTRODUCES GIRLFRIEND IN TIKTOK VIDEO

Now, Claudia said she has "all the respect in the world" for Kellyanne, whom she praised for confronting her past with her in therapy. "Being so young, it’s really hard to understand why someone is treating you the way they are, especially when they’re your mother and you look up to them so much. I’ve learned so much about her."

Claudia currently resides in Alpine, Calif., with her twin brother, George, and their grandmother.