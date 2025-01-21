Claudia Oshry Reveals She and Husband Ben Soffer Are 'Pretty Strict About Having Dinner Together Every Night': 'We Make It a Priority'
Though Claudia Oshry and Ben Soffer are soon going to be a family-of-three as they have a little boy on the way, they are adamant on spending time with one another despite their busy schedules.
"We are pretty strict about having dinner together every night. If one of us needs to work at night or go out to an event, we make it a priority to eat dinner together no matter what. It’s a great way of staying connected," the social media star, 30, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the launch of new Premier Protein Indulgence Protein Shakes.
Since the two are both social media stars, "it’s so much fun having each other to bounce ideas off of and push each other to think outside of the box," the brunette beauty notes. "We love creating content together, especially when Ben comes on [my podcast] 'The Toast' or I go on his podcast 'Good Guys.' We know our listeners look forward to those episodes as well."
In the meantime, the duo, who got married in 2017, are focused on their health and wellness goals as they await baby No. 1.
"In my pregnancy era, I have been obsessed with fresh fruit. I can’t get enough of it! I’m a really picky eater and only had my first blueberry a few years ago…I’m trying to turn a new leaf," Oshry says.
The couple's decision to partner with Premier Protein couldn't have come at a better time.
"I’m trying to be mindful of eating healthy, especially being pregnant, but I always need a good balance. We’re always looking for something sweet after dinner and the Indulgence protein shakes always hit the spot without any guilt," she shares.
"We are so excited to partner with a brand that we’ve been such big fans of for years. Their new Indulgence line is perfect for late night snackers, such as ourselves, and we’re really honored the brand chose us to partner with!" she continues.
Soffer adds: "Their products taste so good! It keeps us full so we can focus on other things besides our never-ending hunger. We also love the different flavors they offer. The Salted Carmel Truffle is our favorite! The shakes are also just so easy to grab and go."
Soffer has been into Premier Protein for years, but when Oshry began her own health journey in 2023, she "relied heavily on protein shakes and snacks to keep me full and focused throughout the day," she states. "I tried every brand out there and can confidently say that Premier Protein was by far the best tasting and most calorically friendly."
Premier Protein Indulgence — which comes in four flavors, Decadent Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Covered Strawberry and White Chocolate Raspberry — is the newest line of mega rich, ridiculously creamy protein shakes made for satisfying your sweet tooth without the post-treat hangover and sugar crash.
"We’ve been making protein ice cream with the new Indulgence flavors from scratch and it’s amazing! We make one with the Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavor. High in protein, low in sugar. 10/10!" Soffer chimes in about the new product, which has 30 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar and is only 170 calories.