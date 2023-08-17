Girl With No Job's Claudia Oshry Admits She's on Ozempic After Drastic Weight Loss: 'Of Course I'm F------ Taking It'

Claudia Oshry didn't hold back while acknowledging her slimmed down frame, announcing on Wednesday, August 16, that she's "obviously" been taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?" quipped Oshry, who is best known as the "Girl With No Job" — a title and self-made social media platform that has generated more than 3 million Instagram followers.