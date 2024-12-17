Angela Simmons Shows Off Shocking Body Transformation After Admitting Use of Weight-Loss Medication: See the Results!
Angela Simmons is feeling more confident than ever after opening up about her drastic weight-loss journey.
On Tuesday, December 17, the Growing Up Hip Hop star, 37, took to Instagram to show off her shocking body transformation with a stunning before-and-after video of herself modeling a bikini.
"From one year to the next 💪🏽 always pushing for the next fitness goal @ivyrxhealth 🙌🏾. I must admit between living in my favorite place the gym, saunas, lagree, [and] pilates mixed with some @ivyrxhealth I LOVE the results I’m seeing 🥰☺️✅ #SlimThickThang 😚," Simmons captioned the video.
The first part of the clip featured Simmons sporting a green bathing suit and walking down a runway roughly one year ago, while the second part of the video was more recent and showcased the brunette beauty in a colorful floral bikini.
Simmons' stomach, thighs and arms all appeared more toned and tight in the second transition.
In the comments section of the post, fans gushed over Simmons' stunning features while pointing out how she was beautiful both before and after her impressive weight loss.
"Babbbbbby girl you were fine both times 🔥🔥 the nay sayers could [never]!!!!" one of the reality television personality's followers wrote, as another added: "Stunning both ways!! You look so good! 😍🔥🚨."
"I’m all for health. And what makes you feel good!! But BAYBEEEE. You were looking way too good in the green, body goals💚," a third fan admitted, while a fourth praised, "It's her CONFIDENCE IN BOTH for me 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Simmons' transformation video comes after the entrepreneur revealed in September that she lost "close to 20 pounds" with the help of a weight-loss medication from IVY RX Health.
"Weight loss has been something that recently, I wanna say in the last couple years, I've struggled with," she admitted in a video promoting her partnership with the brand. "I'd go up, I'd go down, I'd fluctuate. I'm at the age where I feel like your cortisol levels are higher, which means stress. I’m super healthy, I live a really healthy lifestyle, I eat well, I work out, I have a great nutritionist, but for some reason I just couldn’t drop the weight I wanted to drop."
"At some point in my life I just plateaued," Simmons explained — until she decided to try the weight-loss enhancing drug from IVY RX Health.
"Over the years I've shared my health and wellness lifestyle and now I’m doing the same with my weight loss journey with @ivyrxhealth," she elaborated in the post's caption. "I found a weight loss program that worked best for me and I wanted to be transparent about my results and experience. Together with #ivyrx I’m going to continue to reach my goals and bring you along my journey. Most importantly, do your research, speak with a medical professional, and find the weight loss program that works best for you and your needs. 🙌🏾🫶🏽💪🏽."