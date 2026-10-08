'She Was Kind, Generous, Loyal': Clint Eastwood's Daughter Honors Mother Maggie Johnson's Death With Rare Photos

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Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison Eastwood is mourning the loss of her mother, Maggie Johnson, who died at 94, just shy of her 95th birthday. Alison shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, alongside a series of previously unseen family photographs that offered a glimpse into Maggie’s life with her children and former husband. The photos included sweet childhood moments with Alison and her brother Kyle Eastwood, as well as a touching glimpse of her parents together years after their divorce. Among the photos was an image of the duo smiling together while celebrating Maggie’s 90th birthday.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ALISON.E.WOOD/INSTAGRAM Clint Eastwood’s daughter remembered her mother as a 'supportive' parent.

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Alison Eastwood Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to Her Mother

Source: @ALISON.E.WOOD/INSTAGRAM Alison Eastwood shared rare glimpses of her family life.

“This last Sunday, we said goodbye to our sweet Mama. She passed peacefully, just shy of her 95th birthday. She had a long, amazing life. She was kind, generous, loyal, and had a great sense of humor,” Alison wrote. “She instilled a deep love of nature and animals into our family, always teaching us compassion for the world around us,” she continued. “Fiercely supportive of my brother and I, she loved seeing him thrive as a Jazz musician and always wanted to know what animals I was rescuing and how she could help,” Alison said. “Her friend said to me the other day that she felt she was a better person for knowing my mom," she added. “Maggie was a bright, beautiful light. She will be greatly missed,” the actress concluded.

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Maggie Johnson and Clint Eastwood Met on a Blind Date

Source: @ALISON.E.WOOD/INSTAGRAM Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson married in 1953 and welcomed two children.

Maggie and Clint first met on a blind date in San Francisco in 1953, before the actor became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. According to Richard Schickel’s biography Clint Eastwood: A Biography, Maggie was studying at the University of California, Berkeley, while Clint had recently been discharged from the military. She already had a boyfriend at the time, but she was immediately taken with the Cry Macho star. “I came down the stairs of the sorority house, and [Clint] had his back to me. When he turned around, I was amazed at what he looked like. Plus, he was understated and that kind of appealed to me,” he previously recalled in an interview.

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Source: @ALISON.E.WOOD/INSTAGRAM Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson officially divorced in May 1984.

Just months later, they married on December 19, 1953, and eventually welcomed two children, Kyle in 1968 and Alison in 1972. As his career grew, their relationship went through its share of struggles, including rumors of infidelity. The former couple eventually went their separate ways in 1984. Clint later described their first year together as “terrible,” acknowledging that he still wanted the freedom to “do as [he] pleased," In the years that followed, Maggie and Clint remained on good terms and continued to share important family moments. Maggie was by Clint’s side with their children when he was elected mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in 1986, and the former couple continued celebrating holidays together long after their divorce.

Source: @ALISON.E.WOOD/INSTAGRAM Maggie Johnson died on Sunday, October 4, just days before her 95th birthday.