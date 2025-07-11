CNN Shake-Up: Top Executives Exit as Tensions Rise Over Cost-Cutting Measures

Two high-ranking CNN executives are making their exit from the beleaguered network, stirring further anxiety as the company braces for aggressive cost-cutting ahead of a significant corporate spinoff.

Laura Bernardini , the vice president of domestic news, and Jacque Smith , vice president for digital video, are reportedly leaving CNN, according to Oliver Darcy 's Status newsletter. Bernardini boasts 28 years of service with the network, while Smith contributed 17 years before her departure.

The network's leadership also plans to implement strict measures by slashing expense accounts starting July 1. Employees will need to submit receipts for travel and source meetings, per Status' report.

Neither CNN nor Warner Bros. Discovery has commented on the situation.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO, is known to be a strict cost-cutter within the industry.

This staff exodus aligns with rising anxiety in the newsroom as many brace for yet another upheaval amid CNN's transition out of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, where it will merge with other legacy cable networks.

Gunnar Wiedenfels , WBD's CFO and a notorious cost-cutter, will lead the newly minted company, dubbed Global Networks. Despite his reputation, Wiedenfels issued an optimistic memo to staff, calling himself a "deep admirer of CNN" who consumes its content "around the clock," as noted by Status. However, the email's subject line, "Excitement for the Future," did little to ease the staff's nerves.

Staff members have expressed concerns about being relegated to the so-called "Sh-- Co." wing of WBD.

"Everyone is wary and tired. There is so much change that we don't understand what direction the company is going in," one CNN staffer told Darcy.

Another remarked, "There are people who think CNN won't exist at some point. Hard to believe that will happen, but there are people who feel that way."