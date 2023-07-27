OK Magazine
Fired CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Still Acts as 'Sounding Board' to Network Staffers Amid Rumors of Company's Low Morale

Jul. 26 2023

Jeff Zucker may no longer work at the major news network, but he's still keeping in touch with its frazzled employees as rumors of low morale rage on.

"[Jeff’s] been a great sounding board for everyone during what has been a really difficult year since he left," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Just because [Chris Licht] is gone doesn’t mean the stress at CNN is gone. [David] Zaslav is still very involved."

jeff zucker
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Zucker resigned from the company back in February 2022 after his workplace romance with Allison Gollust came to light.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," he said in a statement at the time. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

chrisleict
Source: mega

Chris Licht was later hired to helm the role of CEO, but was axed this past June after only 13 months.

"For a number of reasons things didn’t work out, and that’s unfortunate," Zaslav — the network's Chief Operating Officer — told staffers following the announcement about Licht's departure. "It’s really unfortunate, and ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that."

jeff zucker
Source: mega

However, following the constant shuffling of bosses, it's been reported that morale among staff members has suffered.

"No one is happy. No one knows what’s going on," a separate source dished, adding that things were "very grim" at the network. "Nobody’s going to be the savior for them. They forced [Kaitlyn Collins] to do the town hall and now she has this show. They have no idea what they’re doing."

The source told Page Six Zucker still talking with CNN staff.

