Charles Blow Reveals Odd Interaction With Donald Trump: 'Black People Love Me'

Source: MEGA; @charlesmblow/Instagram

Charles Blow revealed the only words Donald Trump ever said to him during a CNN discussion on race.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A CNN panel discussion took a surprising twist when guest Charles Blow recounted his only interaction with Donald Trump.

The exchange occurred during a segment on race and politics that aired on February 11 on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

Source: MEGA

While discussing a video Trump shared on Truth Social, which featured him alongside several Black celebrities like 50 Cent and Oprah Winfrey, Blow shared his experience from a cocktail party where he met Trump.

He said, “He introduces himself. The first and only thing he said — I don’t think he knew who I was at the time — ‘Black people love me.’”

The audience erupted in laughter, as Blow maintained his composure. He continued to explain that Trump proceeded to boast about his popularity among Black Americans, claiming they encourage him to run for office. However, Trump only referenced celebrities as evidence of this support.

This revelation surfaced following Trump’s controversial post featuring a derogatory image of Barack and Michelle Obama, which was widely condemned and subsequently removed. This incident reignited discussions about Donald’s long-standing issues with race, linked to past lawsuits for housing discrimination in the 1970s and his remarks on the Central Park Five.

The cocktail party anecdote struck a chord due to its simplicity. With just four words, Charles captured Donald's bold declarations. Donald has often pointed to his associations with Black figures to assert he has their support, while his language regarding immigrants and political opponents has repeatedly come under fire.

