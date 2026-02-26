Charles Blow Reveals Odd Interaction With Donald Trump: 'Black People Love Me'

Article continues below advertisement

A CNN panel discussion took a surprising twist when guest Charles Blow recounted his only interaction with Donald Trump. The exchange occurred during a segment on race and politics that aired on February 11 on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charles Blow recalled meeting Donald Trump once.

Article continues below advertisement

While discussing a video Trump shared on Truth Social, which featured him alongside several Black celebrities like 50 Cent and Oprah Winfrey, Blow shared his experience from a cocktail party where he met Trump. He said, “He introduces himself. The first and only thing he said — I don’t think he knew who I was at the time — ‘Black people love me.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charlesmblow/Instagram Charles Blow said Donald Trump told him, 'Black people love me.'

Article continues below advertisement

The audience erupted in laughter, as Blow maintained his composure. He continued to explain that Trump proceeded to boast about his popularity among Black Americans, claiming they encourage him to run for office. However, Trump only referenced celebrities as evidence of this support.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently posted a derogatory image of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

This revelation surfaced following Trump’s controversial post featuring a derogatory image of Barack and Michelle Obama, which was widely condemned and subsequently removed. This incident reignited discussions about Donald’s long-standing issues with race, linked to past lawsuits for housing discrimination in the 1970s and his remarks on the Central Park Five.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The comment drew laughter from the CNN panel.