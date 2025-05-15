or
The View's Joy Behar Accuses Trump Administration of Being Racist, Says 'It's Obvious' They're Accepting Only 'White' Refugees

Composite photo of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

'The View' costars discussed how the Trump administration seems to be allowing only white refugees.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Several women of The View agreed with Joy Behar when she accused Donald Trump's administration of being racist.

On the Thursday, May 15, episode of the talk show, Sunny Hostin explained her frustration with the way the administration is accepting or turning away refugees.

'The View' Co-Hosts Shame the Trump Administration

the view joy behar trump administration racist accepting only white refugees
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin explained that the Trump administration recently accepted white South African refugees but no one from Haiti.

"The Trump administration allowed in 59 white South African refugees into this country, claiming they were fleeing racial discrimination and land appropriation," the former attorney stated. "The South African president has been actively denying that. He says, 'a refugee is someone who has to leave their country out of fear of political persecution, religious persecution or economic persecution. They don't fit that bill.'"

"So the fact that Afghan refugees — people who helped us during the Afghanistan war, helped us and protected our troops — that program has been dismissed. Haitians that are truly refugees, they have been denied that status."

"So, what do you think is the bottom line, Sunny?" Behar said in a somewhat sarcastic tone, causing Hostin to smirk and the audience to laugh.

Joy Behar Accuses the Administration of Being Racist

MORE ON:
Politics

the view joy behar trump administration racist accepting only white refugees
Source: @theview/x

Behar said 'it's obvious' that the administration is favoring white people.

After Alyssa Farah Griffin shared an anecdote, Behar jumped back in and said, "They’re not white people, that’s why they don’t want them here. It’s obvious."

"She said it, I didn’t!" Hostin declared.

Joy Behar Took Aim at the President Earlier This Week

the view joy behar trump administration racist accepting only white refugees
Source: mega

Donald Trump previously called Sunny Hostin 'dumb.'

Just two days earlier, Behar took aim at Trump once again.

During the Tuesday, May 13, episode, the ladies discussed the president's comments about his "neurotic" friend "who takes the fat shot."

After the program played sound bites from Trump's address — in which he admitted he told his "seriously overweight" pal that the weight-loss drug he's on isn't "working" — Behar called out the Republican over his own appearance.

"The guy has 153 rooms in the White House — he can’t have one mirror to look into?" she joked.

"He’s always criticizing! This one’s not a 10, this one’s a six, this one's fat," the comedian continued. "He said the friend is ‘highly neurotic.’ Hello, look in the mirror!"

Donald Trump Insults 'The View' Co-Hosts

the view joy behar trump administration racist accepting only white refugees
Source: @theview/x

The president dubbed Whoopi Goldberg 'a loser' after he hired her for a comedy performance.

In the past, the president has hurled cruel insults at the costars, including in October 2024 when he said of Hostin during a rally, "That is one dumb woman. Sorry. I’m sorry, women, she’s a dummy."

He also called Whoopi Goldberg "demented" and bashed her after he once hired her for a performance.

"She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, half the place left," he recalled of the language she used. "I said I’d never hire her again. She was so dirty. Every word was filthy, dirty. What a loser she is.”

