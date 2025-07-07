or
Coco Austin Brings Back Skimpy Bikini 'by Popular Request' as She Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Figure: Photos

coco austin july fourth bikini photos
Source: MEGA; @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin brought back her famous July 4th bikini 'by popular request' in a sizzling photoshoot.

By:

July 7 2025, Updated 7:08 a.m. ET

Coco Austin is keeping her Fourth of July tradition alive!

The 46-year-old model and TV personality rocked her iconic patriotic bikini once again, telling fans it was “by popular request.” Striking a confident pose by the pool in sky-high red heels, the Ice & Coco star gave everyone a fireworks show of her own this past holiday.

ice t defends wife coco on instagram
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin celebrated July 4th in her classic patriotic bikini.

In the steamy pics she dropped on Instagram, Austin wore her star-spangled string bikini — complete with bold blue cups, white stars and red trim. She then accessorized the sultry look with oversized red sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings and a red scrunchie securing her high bun.

In one shot, she teased the camera by pulling down the side straps of her bikini bottoms while standing near some lush greenery.

Source: @coco/Instagram
“By popular requests, my traditional 4th of July bikini pics 🇺🇸 #happy4th,” she captioned the post. “More pics coming soon on my Fan page.”

coco austin responds to bikini haters
Source: @coco/Instagram

The TV star posed by the pool in red heels and red accessories.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section.

“We need that on the 🌶️,” one follower wrote, hinting at her spicy, exclusive content, while another added, “🔥🔥🔥."

A third hyped her up, writing, “Mamacita wooo🔥🙌😍👏.”

But not everyone was feeling the fireworks. One critic ranted, “IS THERE ANY RESPECT FOR HER DAUGHTER TO DRESS LIKE THAT. MONEY CAN'T BUY CLASS."

Another took aim at her curves, claiming, “I don't understand why you'd have a BBL when your natural body was much prettier.”

coco austin fan reaction fireworks post
Source: @coco/Instagram

Some commenters criticized Coco Austin's outfit and plastic surgery.

This isn’t the first time Austin's Independence Day looks have stirred controversy.

In 2023, she showed off a white G-string bottom with a tiny red top while holding two American flags, sparking similar backlash.

"Happy '4th Of July'," she captioned that post. "I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside."

coco austin fourth tradition star spangled style
Source: @coco/Instagram

In 2023, Ice-T defended his wife, telling haters to stop following if they don’t like it.

At the time, critics were quick to question her racy looks.

"Why don't you just parade around naked, let it all hang out, which is nasty, disgusting looking," one basher penned.

Austin's husband, rapper Ice-T, wasn’t having any of the hate.

He clapped back hard at the trolls, writing, "If you have a problem with Coco… Why do you still follow her??? Weirdo s---."

Source: @coco/Instagram
He even shut down a commenter who asked how Austin would feel if her daughter saw the images.

"Go do some sit-ups, b----. Lol," Ice-T shot back.

That same year, the musician also defended her after a troll shaded the gown she wore to the Grammy Awards.

“To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don't know who she is...don't care). I see Adele at the Grammys. She looks fabulous,” the post read. “When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty. doesn’t have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small."

Ice-T clapped back without missing a beat.

“Maureen… When was the last time you had some d---… That’s the problem. Lol,” he wrote, referring to the critic.

He then followed up with another sharp tweet: “I gotta say Maureen. You’re Hot as F…” before adding, “FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you.”

