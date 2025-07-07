Coco Austin brought back her famous July 4th bikini 'by popular request' in a sizzling photoshoot.

Coco Austin is keeping her Fourth of July tradition alive!

The 46-year-old model and TV personality rocked her iconic patriotic bikini once again, telling fans it was “by popular request.” Striking a confident pose by the pool in sky-high red heels, the Ice & Coco star gave everyone a fireworks show of her own this past holiday.

In one shot, she teased the camera by pulling down the side straps of her bikini bottoms while standing near some lush greenery.

In the steamy pics she dropped on Instagram, Austin wore her star-spangled string bikini — complete with bold blue cups, white stars and red trim. She then accessorized the sultry look with oversized red sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings and a red scrunchie securing her high bun.

“By popular requests, my traditional 4th of July bikini pics 🇺🇸 #happy4th,” she captioned the post. “More pics coming soon on my Fan page.”

The TV star posed by the pool in red heels and red accessories.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section.

“We need that on the 🌶️,” one follower wrote, hinting at her spicy, exclusive content, while another added, “🔥🔥🔥."

A third hyped her up, writing, “Mamacita wooo🔥🙌😍👏.”

But not everyone was feeling the fireworks. One critic ranted, “IS THERE ANY RESPECT FOR HER DAUGHTER TO DRESS LIKE THAT. MONEY CAN'T BUY CLASS."

Another took aim at her curves, claiming, “I don't understand why you'd have a BBL when your natural body was much prettier.”