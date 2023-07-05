Coco Austin Shows Off Her Curves in Plunging Red Swimsuits While Celebrating July 4th: Photos
Coco Austin is red hot for the summer!
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, to show off her fit physique in multiple swimsuits as she rang in the Fourth of July with her family in Arizona.
Austin — who shares 7-year-old daughter Chanel with husband Ice-T — rocked a plunging red and white striped bathing suit in one snap as she lounged by the pool. In another, the mother-of-one showed off her backside as she wore a barely-there bikini while posing with the American flag.
"Once again we had a great staycation at @greatwolflodge with dad, sister, brother, cousins and kids! Chanel rode the waterslides like 100 times .. such a perfect place when its 110 degrees outside!#happy4thofjuly," the blonde bombshell, 44, captioned the slew of photos from the holiday getaway.
In the slightly more risqué update showing off her assets, Austin wrote, "Happy '4th Of July' !! ❤️ I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside 🔥."
Fans went wild for the cheeky post, with one social media user writing, "The OG still has it. She is better now than ever," while a second chimed in by adding, "I'm just sayin if my body looked like that it'd be hard for me not to flaunt that s*** too!! You're f****** gorgeous Mama🥰❤️❤️."
Although some people loved Austin's sultry pictures, others criticized her for being too revealing with her body. "You are a mother…how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??" one person questioned, while another added, "I can't believe your husband is ok with you showing half of your m**** 🤦🏻♀️😫and one day your kid too."
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star soon came to his wife's defense. "If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s***…" the rapper fired back in the comments section.