Coco Austin Shows Off Her Curves in Plunging Red Swimsuits While Celebrating July 4th: Photos

Austin — who shares 7-year-old daughter Chanel with husband Ice-T — rocked a plunging red and white striped bathing suit in one snap as she lounged by the pool. In another, the mother-of-one showed off her backside as she wore a barely-there bikini while posing with the American flag.

"Once again we had a great staycation at @greatwolflodge with dad, sister, brother, cousins and kids! Chanel rode the waterslides like 100 times .. such a perfect place when its 110 degrees outside!#happy4thofjuly," the blonde bombshell, 44, captioned the slew of photos from the holiday getaway.