Coco Austin Sends Pulses Racing In Lingerie & Stiletto Heels After Husband Ice-T Slams Troll For Shaming Her Sultry Style: Photo
Coco Austin knows how to turn heads! The model recently took to Instagram to promote her OnlyFans account, and she made sure to give the people what they want, striking a pose in fiery red lingerie and a matching pair of patent leather stiletto heels.
"Come follow me if you need your dose of Coco 💋," the star, 43, captioned the Tuesday, February 28, post, where she was sitting in her over-the-top shoe closet stacked with heels. "New pictures every week!"
The mom-of-one's admirers showered her with praise via the comments section, but as usual, there were also a few trolls making digs at the blonde beauty.
Less than two months ago, Austin's husband, Ice-T, quickly came to her defense after a hater shaded the gown she wore to the Grammy Awards.
"To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don't know who she is...don't care). I see Adele at the Grammys. She looks fabulous," the original rude tweet read. "When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty. doesn't have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small."
- Ice-T 'Retaliates' Against Twitter Troll After She Claimed His Wife Coco Was 'Wrapped In A Dress 3 Sizes Too Small'
- Ice-T Insists He's Unbothered By Grammy Attendee Who Eyed Dancing Wife Coco Austin: 'I TOTALLY Understand' — Watch
- Ice-T Seemingly Shades Haters After Wife Coco Austin Slammed For Sharing Video Of Their 7-Year-Old Daughter Twerking
"FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite responded to the negativity. "No matter how great you are... People are ALWAYS gonna talk s***… ALWAYS."
Funny enough, Austin actually caught many attendees' attention at the February 5 Grammys, as a viral video showed one man in the audience checking her out as she grooved to a live performance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out…." Ice-T, 65, quipped when reposting the video to social media. "I TOTALLY understand.. 💎 #2023Grammys."
The rapper has also stood up for his family when attacked by parents shamers, just as they were last year when they shared a funny video of their daughter Chanel, 7, twerking.