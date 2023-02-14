OK Magazine
Ice-T 'Retaliates' Against Twitter Troll After She Claimed His Wife Coco Was 'Wrapped In A Dress 3 Sizes Too Small'

By:

Feb. 14 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

In the wise words of Ice-T, "people love to criticize, especially things they could never do."

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor clapped back at a Twitter troll who took to the social media app to express distasteful comments toward his wife, Coco Austin.

"Maureen.. When was that last time you had some d**k.. That’s the problem. Lol," Ice-T quipped on Monday, February 13, less than one week after the individual tweeted harsh remarks toward Austin's Grammys ensemble.

"To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don't know who she is...don't care). I see Adele at the Grammys. She looks fabulous. When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty doesn't have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small," the hateful message read on Tuesday, February 7, two days after Ice-T and his wife stepped out to the awards show on Sunday evening, February 5.

The 64-year-old rapper continued to mock the online troll, stating, "I gotta say Maureen. You’re Hot as F..."

"FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE," Ice-T continued in another tweet. "Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you."

MORE ON:
Ice-T
The Ice Loves Coco star went on to dish his opinion on society's constant criticism of others, writing, "I learned something after Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance… I LOVED it... But the fact that some people absolutely hated it lets me know."

"No matter how great you are... People are ALWAYS gonna talk s**t… ALWAYS. Smh," he concluded during his Monday rant.

Although the internet hater had some negative thoughts on Austin's outfit choice, other attendees at the elegant event were nearly drooling over the 43-year-old's flattering figure — and Ice-T was confident enough to allow it.

"Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out…." the reality star wrote alongside a video from the night of a man seemingly admiring Austin and her shimmering style. "I TOTALLY understand.. 💎 #2023Grammys."

