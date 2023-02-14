Ice-T 'Retaliates' Against Twitter Troll After She Claimed His Wife Coco Was 'Wrapped In A Dress 3 Sizes Too Small'
In the wise words of Ice-T, "people love to criticize, especially things they could never do."
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor clapped back at a Twitter troll who took to the social media app to express distasteful comments toward his wife, Coco Austin.
"Maureen.. When was that last time you had some d**k.. That’s the problem. Lol," Ice-T quipped on Monday, February 13, less than one week after the individual tweeted harsh remarks toward Austin's Grammys ensemble.
"To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don't know who she is...don't care). I see Adele at the Grammys. She looks fabulous. When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty doesn't have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small," the hateful message read on Tuesday, February 7, two days after Ice-T and his wife stepped out to the awards show on Sunday evening, February 5.
The 64-year-old rapper continued to mock the online troll, stating, "I gotta say Maureen. You’re Hot as F..."
"FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE," Ice-T continued in another tweet. "Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you."
The Ice Loves Coco star went on to dish his opinion on society's constant criticism of others, writing, "I learned something after Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance… I LOVED it... But the fact that some people absolutely hated it lets me know."
"No matter how great you are... People are ALWAYS gonna talk s**t… ALWAYS. Smh," he concluded during his Monday rant.
Although the internet hater had some negative thoughts on Austin's outfit choice, other attendees at the elegant event were nearly drooling over the 43-year-old's flattering figure — and Ice-T was confident enough to allow it.
"Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out…." the reality star wrote alongside a video from the night of a man seemingly admiring Austin and her shimmering style. "I TOTALLY understand.. 💎 #2023Grammys."