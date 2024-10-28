'It's Disgusting': Bikini-Clad Coco Austin Receives Backlash for Flaunting Her Behind in Photos With Daughter Chanel, 8
Coco Austin ruffled some feathers with her latest mommy and me photo shoot.
While on vacation in the Bahamas, the model posted a set of pictures that featured herself and 8-year-old daughter Chanel wearing matching pink swimsuits, but some social media users thought the snaps were inappropriate due to Austin's revealing bikini.
"A little rain in Bahamas didn't stop Chanel and I to go out to the pool! We create our own energy — rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits," the blonde bombshell, 45, captioned the post, tagging the clothing line and adding several hashtags. "Bikinis — @fedeswimwear#twinning #dynamicduo #mommyandme #momlife #besties #twinningiswinning."
One photo in particular riled people up since the mom-of-one squatted and flaunted her behind while her and husband Ice-T's daughter sat on her thigh.
"It's disgusting!! You want to show your a-- take a kid out of the picture. It's really just that simple," one person commented, while another wrote, "Why is no one weirded out that she's doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo that's hella weird."
"I'm horrified...just don't get it," agreed a third individual.
Receiving negative comments about her parenting choices or her style is nothing new for Austin, who often ignores her haters. However, her husband, 66, will come after the online trolls every now and then to defend her honor.
Last year, the Law & Order: SVU star hit back at a woman who told Austin that the dress she wore to the 2023 Grammys was "three sizes too small."
"Maureen.. When was that last time you had some d---.. That’s the problem. Lol," Ice-T responded to the troll.
"I gotta say Maureen. You’re Hot as F..." the actor quipped in another tweet.
"FLTG [sic]: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE," Ice-T continued. "Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you."
The rapper went on to explain that dealing with criticism is a part of life, especially for celebrities.
"I learned something after Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance… I LOVED it... But the fact that some people absolutely hated it lets me know. No matter how great you are... People are ALWAYS gonna talk s---… ALWAYS," he declared.
The New Jersey native will surely teach that lesson to Chanel as she grows up, as after she rocked the runway for a fashion show last year, he revealed he's not against his little one going into showbiz in the future.
"You know, it's organic. As a child, you're supposed to go to school, do your thing, and anything like this should be fun. So, she likes it, and she wants to do it. But there's no goals," he explained to a reporter. "We'll just see what happens."