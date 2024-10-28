'It's Disgusting': Bikini-Clad Coco Austin Receives Backlash for Flaunting Her Behind in Photos With Daughter Chanel, 8

One photo in particular riled people up since the mom-of-one squatted and flaunted her behind while her and husband Ice-T's daughter sat on her thigh.

"It's disgusting!! You want to show your a-- take a kid out of the picture. It's really just that simple," one person commented, while another wrote, "Why is no one weirded out that she's doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo that's hella weird."

"I'm horrified...just don't get it," agreed a third individual.