Coco Austin Nearly Spills Out of Her Top as She Gushes Over 'Feeling Great' at 46: Photos
Coco Austin is proving age is just a number!
The TV personality turned heads with a sizzling Instagram post on Monday, March 17, as she celebrated her 46th birthday in style.
Snapping selfies from what looked like her closet, Austin rocked a black, stretchy long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. Her signature curves took center stage as she posed confidently in the sultry look.
She accessorized with a gold chain featuring a clover-shaped pendant and let her long, curly blonde hair cascade over her shoulders. To top it off, she went for a bold beauty moment, sporting a brick-red lip and sharp cat-eye liner.
“Feeling great at 46!! I knew I was born on the luckiest day of the year, Saint Patrick's Day, for a reason. ☘️☘️☘️,” she captioned the post. “That day has always matched my personality and energy. So many people around the world are partying and celebrating the holiday, it's so much fun!”
She even shared a sweet childhood memory, writing, “My mom used to call me her little leprechaun cause I'm a little person with green eyes. Funny 😁.”
Austin made sure to mention everyone who sent her nice messages, adding, “Thanks to all the birthday wishes from family, friends and all my followers from all my social media pages. Love you all❤️❤️❤️.”
She also revealed she had a special night planned with her husband, rapper Ice-T, and their 9-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole.
“I got dressed up to go to a nice dinner with Ice and Chanel and took these pics on the way out,” she shared.
Ice-T also has two other children, LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.
Austin’s birthday post came just days after she and Chanel enjoyed a mother-daughter night out at the Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia premiere in New York City on March 6.
While Ice-T typically joins them for circus outings, he had to sit this one out due to work.
“She really wanted to come and see a circus,” Austin told People about her daughter’s excitement. “Ice and I, we like to go to Vegas just to go to Cirque du Soleil and eat dinner. So, that's our thing. Ice is actually still trying to come tonight. He's stuck on the set right now. So, we're hoping that he can still make it because this is his thing too.”
Motherhood hasn’t always been easy for Austin.
Over the years, Austin has faced plenty of criticism over her parenting choices. On a 2023 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, she got emotional discussing the scrutiny she constantly deals with.
After host Tamron Hall played a heartfelt video of Ice-T praising her as the “best mother” to their daughter, Austin teared up.
“I've dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her,” she said. “And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”
In 2022, Austin faced backlash after posting a TikTok video of then-6-year-old Chanel bathing in a kitchen sink. Social media users slammed her, claiming Chanel was too old for that.
Austin fired back on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!”
She doubled down, adding, “People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”