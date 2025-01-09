Who Is Part of 'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast? Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval and 19 More Stars to Appear in the Reality Competition

Fitness expert Bob Harper is not "the biggest loser" at all as The Traitors Season 3 contestant is known for being a personal trainer to celebrities over the years. In 2017, however, he faced a "life-changing" health issue at the age of 52 years old.

"On February 12 of last year I was in the gym, the next thing I knew I woke up in a hospital two days later being told that I had a heart attack and that I immediately went into cardiac arrest," said Harper.