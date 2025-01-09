Who Is Part of 'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast? Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval and 19 More Stars to Appear in the Reality Competition
Bob Harper
Fitness expert Bob Harper is not "the biggest loser" at all as The Traitors Season 3 contestant is known for being a personal trainer to celebrities over the years. In 2017, however, he faced a "life-changing" health issue at the age of 52 years old.
"On February 12 of last year I was in the gym, the next thing I knew I woke up in a hospital two days later being told that I had a heart attack and that I immediately went into cardiac arrest," said Harper.
Bob the Drag Queen
While he is best known for winning Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has expanded his career as a host, comedian and musician. He played the role of Belize in Berkeley Rep's production of Angels in America in 2018 and toured with his fellow drag queens in 2020.
Bob the Drag Queen also joined Madonna's Celebration tour from 2023 to 2024.
Britney Haynes
Now 37, Britney Haynes stole the spotlight when she participated on the Big Brother 12, Big Brother 14 and Big Brother: Reindeer Games.
Haynes shares three children with her husband, Nathan Godwin, whom she married in 2012.
Carolyn Wiger
The Traitors Season 3 will also have Carolyn Wiger on board.
The former Survivor Season 44 player, whose been open about her sobriety journey, became a fan-favorite on the CBS series but only finished third.
"Active addiction is mental and emotional torture. It took me years to realize my mistakes don't define me. I've worked hard to become this person I am proud of. I know this game will break me down but I am strong, resilient, and most importantly I believe in myself!" she told Parade.
Chanel Ayan
Chanel Ayan has been juggling her time as a businesswoman, model and TV star. The Real Housewives of Dubai star has worked with designer brands while managing her brands Ayan Beauty and Ayan Skin.
Chrishell Stause
All My Children alum Chrishell Stause has starred in several and films shows over the years, including The Young and the Restless, Another Time, Days of Our Lives and Hot and Bothered.
In 2019, she began appearing in the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset.
Ciara Miller
Ciara Miller, 29, is best known for her work on Summer House since joining the cast in 2020. She eventually dated costar West Wilson, though they called it quits in December 2023.
"I keep getting my feelings hurt, so I don't know," she commented on the idea of dating another reality star. "It does create this weird thing of wanting to be more of a recluse and kind of reel it back. But in the moment, it's so fun, but then not all parts of it are fun."
Danielle Reyes
The Traitors Season 3 will feature another Big Brother star.
Danielle Reyes finished second on Big Brother 3, and she later competed on Big Brother: All Stars Season 7 and Big Brother: Reindeer Games, where she demonstrated her strategic skills.
Dolores Catania
Dolores Catania is already a household name, thanks to her performance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
However, the show will reportedly not come back anytime soon.
"Of course, I’d look forward to seeing my cast come back on the screen or even come back to film, but they made a mess. I’m a little mad that everybody couldn’t get it together. I really am," she said of her costars in an interview with People.
Dorinda Medley
From 2015 to 2020, Dorinda Medley was part of The Real Housewives of New York City. She published her memoir, Make It Nice, before appearing in the second and fourth seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Dylan Efron
- Andrew Garfield Reveals 'Too Hot to Handle' Is His Favorite 'Guilty Pleasure' Reality TV Show: 'They're Just Horny People'
- Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Says His Marriage to the Pop Star Was Like Taking a 'Crash Course in Hollywood': 'You Have to Be Careful'
- Gabby Windey Admits 'The Traitors' Is the 'Most Dramatic Show I've Ever Done': 'Craziest Season So Far'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zac Efron's younger brother Dylan Efron has established his own name in the industry.
The California Polytechnic State University graduate has worked as a producer on several projects over the years, including Ready Player One and American Sniper. He was also part of the High School Musical alum's documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.
Gabby Windey
Gabby Windey is best known for her appearances on The Bachelor in 2021 and The Bachelorette Season 19. In 2022, she participated on Dancing With the Stars with Val Chmerkovskiy and successfully finished second.
Jeremy Collins
Father-of-four Jeremy Collins appeared on the Survivor franchise thrice: on Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water in 2014, Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance in 2015 and Survivor: Winners at War in 2020.
He was the sole survivor of the 31st season.
Lord Ivar Mountbatten
A royal will appear on The Traitors Season 3.
King Charles III's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten became the first member of the royal family to be in a same-s-- relationship. After dating James Coyle for years, they tied the knot in 2018 and became the first royals to hold a same-s-- marriage.
Nikki Garcia
Retired professional wrestler Nikki Garcia launched a career in the TV industry amid her tenure at WWE.
After making guest appearances on shows like Drop the Mic and The Bachelorette, she began hosting Barmageddon in 2022.
Rob Mariano
Survivor star Rob Mariano has a high chance of surviving The Traitors Season 3, too.
Over the years, he has become part of the franchise six times: as a mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols and as a contestant on Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island and Survivor: Winners at War.
Mariano also participated on The Amazing Race 7 and The Price Is Right.
Robyn Dixon
Robyn Dixon debuted on TheReal Housewives of Potomac in 2016, only to get axed after eight seasons.
"It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision," she said in a 2024 episode of her "Reasonably Shady" podcast.
Outside the TV industry, Dixon is a loving mom to her sons Corey and Carter.
Sam Asghari
Model-turned-actor Sam Asghari has appeared in films and shows like Hot Seat, Can You Keep a Secret?, When We Grow Up and Jackpot!.
In August 2023, he filed for divorce from Britney Spears after their June 2022 marriage. They finalized it in December 2024.
Tom Sandoval
Best known as an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval started his career as a model and businessman. He later pursued his professions in the acting and music industries while managing his Los Angeles restaurants.
Tony Vlachos
Although he ended up in the 19th place on the 2017 installment of Survivor: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands, Tony Vlachos made history when he was proclaimed the winner of Survivor: Cagayan — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty in 2014 and Survivor: Winners at War in 2020.
The police officer will compete again in the upcoming Australia V The World.
Wells Adams
In 2016, radio host Wells Adams joined The Bachelorette Season 12 in an attempt to win JoJo Fletcher's heart. Although he did not match with the main star, he met Sarah Hyland after leaving the show and started pursuing her. They wed in 2022.