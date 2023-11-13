Peloton Star Cody Rigsby Admits He's Still 'Adjusting' to Being in the Spotlight: 'You Don't Know How to Handle It'

Cody Rigsby has been working for Peloton for nearly a decade and has become one of the most well known instructors, going on to perform on Dancing With the Stars and releasing his book, XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness, in October.

Now, the athlete is slowly but surely navigating his time in the spotlight. "I've almost been at Peloton for 10 years. I've done some wild things like DWTS and writing a book, so it's been an adjustment," the 36-year-old, who is LEGO®'s Holiday Cheermeister, exclusively told OK! on Wednesday, November 8, at the LEGO® Festive Fete in New York City. "At first, you don't know what to do with it and how to handle it.