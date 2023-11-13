OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > OK! Exclusives
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Peloton Star Cody Rigsby Admits He's Still 'Adjusting' to Being in the Spotlight: 'You Don't Know How to Handle It'

codyrigsbypp
Source: @codyrigsby/instagram
By:

Nov. 13 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cody Rigsby has been working for Peloton for nearly a decade and has become one of the most well known instructors, going on to perform on Dancing With the Stars and releasing his book, XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness, in October.

Now, the athlete is slowly but surely navigating his time in the spotlight. "I've almost been at Peloton for 10 years. I've done some wild things like DWTS and writing a book, so it's been an adjustment," the 36-year-old, who is LEGO®'s Holiday Cheermeister, exclusively told OK! on Wednesday, November 8, at the LEGO® Festive Fete in New York City. "At first, you don't know what to do with it and how to handle it.

Article continues below advertisement
codyrigsby
Source: @codyrigsby/instagram

The athlete has worked at Peloton for nearly 10 years.

"But I've gotten to a great landing space where I like to stay busy and occupied and do things that keep me going, but I'm also in a season where I am choosing me. I am saying no to things and prioritizing myself," he added. "Constantly being in front of people takes a lot of energy, but it's amazing. You have to replenish, recover and refresh. I think you also have to say yes to the right things and then use the power of no to hold those boundaries."

Rigsby also says he knows it's a privilege to even be asked for a photo when out in public. "I will take it and be grateful. It's always a good practice to breathe, take a pause and respond," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
codyrigsby
Source: @codyrigsby/instagram

Cody Rigsby shared how he's been adjusting to being in the spotlight.

As for what the future holds, the fitness instructor is trying to use his book as "a launching pad to do more motivational speaking," he shared. "I want to talk to people and share my story. It is always about stay connected to my purpose and being impactful in people's lives. Whatever comes my way next that is impactful and purposeful, that is where I'll be headed! I'm not a five-year plan kind of guy."

Looking back, Rigby never thought he would be where he is today. "I came to New York City thinking I was going to be a dancer," he said. "But then I ended up doing so much more."

MORE ON:
OK! Exclusives
Article continues below advertisement
codyrigsby
Source: @codyrigsby/instagram

Cody Rigsby admitted he's not a 'five-year plan' kind of guy.

Prior to the busy holiday season, Rigsby is thrilled to be teaming up with LEGO® to be their Holiday Cheermeister — a very fitting position. "I am excited to be partnering with LEGO®. I am such an advocate of having fun and not taking life too seriously — and what better place to do that than at the LEGO® Store at Rockefeller Center?! It's so exciting to be part of all the announcements they have for Cyber Monday and Black Friday. If you walk into the store, there's all these different LEGO® sets you can play with," he exclaimed.

As a young kid, Rigsby played with LEGO® sets, as his grandfather bought him a bunch. "I am at that point in my life where all of my girlfriends have children. I love being the fun uncle who buys LEGO® sets for the kids so they only have good memories of you!" he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

cody ap nyjd
Source: AP

The star is thrilled to give the toy as a gift this year!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.