Cole Sprouse Admits He & Ex Lili Reinhart Did 'Quite A Bit Of Damage To Each Other' Throughout Messy Relationship: 'It Was Hard'
Taking a stroll down memory lane is reminding Cole Sprouse of all the thorns on his path.
In a Monday, March 6, teaser for the actor's upcoming interview with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the Riverdale star reflected on his past tumultuous relationship with costar Lili Reinhart.
"It was really hard," Sprouse admitted to Alexandra Cooper while puffing on a cigarette. "I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."
As seen in the trailer for the interview, set to air Wednesday, March 8, Sprouse will also be spilling the tea on his other failed relationships, with him claiming he's been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his ex-girlfriends.
Online users flooded the comments section of the podcast's Instagram account, many having a field day over Sprouse smoking as he airs out his dirty laundry.
"It's the chain smoking for me," joked one Instagram user, while another added, "Iconic behavior chain smoking cigarettes the entire interview."
A third chimed in, "oh. my. goodness. the tea we’ve always wanted," while a fourth tried to process his revelations, writing, "So you’re telling me that some ppl got to date him and then cheated."
Sprouse, 30, and Reinhart, 26, famously dated on-and-off for three years before calling it quits for good in 2020. Around May of that year, a source spilled that the former flames "split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately.”
Despite keeping mostly tight lipped about the status of their relationship, the actress seemed to reference their breakup during an interview published in August 2020, admitting that the last couple of months have “probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life.”
- Dare To Bare! Cole Sprouse Shows Off His Booty In NSFW Photo
- Lili Reinhart Leads The Cast Of 'Riverdale' In Emotional Video Asking People To Help After Show Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Father Was Kidnapped In Nicaragua
- Sophia Bush & Chad Michael Murray, Rachel Bilson & Adam Brody, More Hollywood Pairs Who Split, But Still Played Couples On Screen
“My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love,’” she told Refinery 29. “‘You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”
After her interview hit headlines, Reinhart clarified that her remarks were about "the depression I’ve felt over these last few months," and not her breakup. "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait," she tweeted at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Five Feet Apart actor then addressed their split one day later, clarifying on Instagram: "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."
Gushing about the "incredible experience" he had with his now-ex, Sprouse concluded: "I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."