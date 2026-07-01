REALITY TV NEWS Collin Gosselin Exposes Mom Kate's Diary Confession, Claims She 'Prayed' in Order to Stop 'Hitting' Him When He Was 2 Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin said his mom used to write in her diary about 'praying to God' to 'stop hitting' him during the alleged abuse. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 7:02 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The Gosselin family feud continues. On the morning of Tuesday, June 30, Collin Gosselin, 22, shared more details about the alleged abuse he endured at the hands of his mother, Kate Gosselin, 51, while growing up.

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Recent Headlines

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin and his family have made many recent headlines after he opened up about the alleged abuse.

The Gosselins rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which became Kate Plus 8 after Kate's divorce from her ex-husband Jon Gosselin. The family stayed in the spotlight throughout much of their kids' childhood. Collin made headlines recently when he came out about the alleged abuse that happened behind the cameras. In a recent Instagram Story, Collin reposted a video by content creator Elle Bee, which broke down the comments on his mother's TikTok.

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'Using My Voice to Put These Things in the Light Is So Important'

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Source: MEGA,@collingosselin1/instagram Collin Gosselin posted more details about the alleged abuse on his Instagram Story.

In the comments section of Kate's video, the mother-of-eight laughed off Collin's public plea to take a lie detector test and admitted she filters her comments, claiming her page is dedicated to 'love' and 'honesty.' Collin tagged a comment left on Elle's video that said, "People have obviously not read her diary that was leaked where she admits to feeling anger towards Collin for simply being alive. She admits to hitting them and multiple other things. Major Ruby Franke vibes." Ruby is a former YouTube family vlogger from Utah who shared her family's life on their channel named 8 Passengers. She too made headlines after it came out that she had been holding her two youngest children hostage and subjecting them to horrific conditions. She has since pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. In the next slide of his story, Collin posted a black screen with the caption, "Never forget the fact that my mom would write in her diary how she 'had to pray to God to stop hitting me' (This was while I was 2 years old by the way). And this is why using my voice to put these things in the light is so important. ❤️."

'What Was Actually Happening in My Life Was Never Shown'

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin's new book is titled 'In the Shadow of Eight.'