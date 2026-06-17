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'Silenced' Collin Gosselin Ready to Tell All After Much of His Life Was 'Deliberately Hidden' on 'John & Kate Plus 8'

Collin Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Collin Gosselin has stepped out of the shadows to release his new memoir, 'In the Shadow of Eight.'

June 17 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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Collin Gosselin is stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight with a new book that promises to reveal everything.

Gosselin, now 22, is finally ready to tell his side of the story in his debut memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, said to officially hit shelves on October 13.

In it, he is set to reveal what it was truly like growing up in the spotlight and expose what really went on when the cameras turned off.

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'Other People Told My Story'

Collin Gosselin
Source: @collingosselin1/instagram

Collin Gosselin shared that what we saw on TV was not the full truth.

In an interview with Us Weekly, he shared, “My life was always broadcast to millions, but what was actually happening in my life was never shown — in fact, much of it was deliberately kept hidden. For years, other people told my story through headlines, television episodes and public speculation.”

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Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin,
Source: MEGA

For much of his childhood, Collin Gosselin appeared on reality TV alongside his seven siblings and his parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin, who have since divorced.

Gosselin appeared alongside his seven siblings and parents, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 for much of his toddlerhood through early childhood.

The beloved reality series followed the Gosselin family's everyday life, turning the couple and their eight children into one of television's most recognized families.

But as Jon and Kate's highly publicized divorce played out both on and off screen, life behind the cameras told a very different story.

Collin later appeared on the spinoff series Kate Plus 8, which continued to follow Kate and the children.

However, fans started to notice his increasing absence from the show, raising questions about what was really going on.

What the Cameras Never Caught

Collin Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Collin Gosselin's book is set to tell all about the abuse he endured at such a young age.

Now estranged from his mother, he is finally sharing what it was really like.

“This book is about truth, survival, resilience and finding my voice after years of being silenced. If my story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to tell their own, then every difficult page was worth writing," he expressed.

“Collin is finally sharing the truth about being held down, the basement cell where he was hidden for years and the cocktail of powerful antipsychotics forced on an 11-year-old boy,” the publisher shared in the book’s description. “This is a reckoning with the dark side of fame: the systems, the entourage, and the institutions that allowed one boy to be erased.”

After deliberately choosing a life out of the limelight following his time on reality TV, the 22-year-old is now ready to share what he has kept guarded for so long.

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