NEWS 'Silenced' Collin Gosselin Ready to Tell All After Much of His Life Was 'Deliberately Hidden' on 'John & Kate Plus 8' Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin has stepped out of the shadows to release his new memoir, 'In the Shadow of Eight.' Olivia Callanan June 17 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Collin Gosselin is stepping out of the shadows and into the spotlight with a new book that promises to reveal everything. Gosselin, now 22, is finally ready to tell his side of the story in his debut memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, said to officially hit shelves on October 13. In it, he is set to reveal what it was truly like growing up in the spotlight and expose what really went on when the cameras turned off.

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'Other People Told My Story'

Source: @collingosselin1/instagram Collin Gosselin shared that what we saw on TV was not the full truth.

In an interview with Us Weekly, he shared, “My life was always broadcast to millions, but what was actually happening in my life was never shown — in fact, much of it was deliberately kept hidden. For years, other people told my story through headlines, television episodes and public speculation.”

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Not So Happy Family

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Source: MEGA For much of his childhood, Collin Gosselin appeared on reality TV alongside his seven siblings and his parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin, who have since divorced.

Gosselin appeared alongside his seven siblings and parents, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 for much of his toddlerhood through early childhood. The beloved reality series followed the Gosselin family's everyday life, turning the couple and their eight children into one of television's most recognized families. But as Jon and Kate's highly publicized divorce played out both on and off screen, life behind the cameras told a very different story. Collin later appeared on the spinoff series Kate Plus 8, which continued to follow Kate and the children. However, fans started to notice his increasing absence from the show, raising questions about what was really going on.

What the Cameras Never Caught

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin's book is set to tell all about the abuse he endured at such a young age.