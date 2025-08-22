or

Collin Gosselin's Heartfelt Plea to His Estranged Siblings on TikTok: 'Get to Know Me'

Composite Photo of Kate Gosselin, Her Six Kids And Collin Gosselin
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram; @collingosselin1/Instagram

Collin Gosselin shared an emotional message via TikTok, asking his siblings to get to know him amid their estrangement.

Profile Image

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET



Collin Gosselin is reaching out to his estranged siblings, expressing his desire for connection in a touching TikTok Live video.

"Unfortunately, I don't talk to my siblings, and I very much wish that we did and that they knew who I actually was because we don't know each other at all," he said during the emotional broadcast on Wednesday, August 20.

The 21-year-old reality star opened up about his struggles with social media, admitting, "It's still a little tough to talk about these things and to do social media in general."


Photo of Collin Gosselin
Source: @thecolingosselin/TikTok

Collin Gosselin wants to use social media to bridge the gap with his siblings.



In his video, Gosselin revealed that he wants to use social media to bridge the gap with his siblings. He said he hopes to share his journey online, stating, "I've realized I love to share my videos with you guys."

While he maintains a relationship with his sister Hannah Gosselin, he lamented their busy college schedules. "I do still talk to Hannah," he shared. "I actually just texted her today. … I always say, though, Hannah's just very like, living the life, you know, like having fun."


Composite Photo of Colin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin and Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselin/Tiktok; @collingosselin1/Instagram

Collin Gosselin reflected on being forced apart from his siblings as a child.



Earlier this month, Collin shared another heart-wrenching TikTok, revealing that he and his siblings were "forced apart." He posted a childhood photo of the family, reflecting, "Born to be a team, us against the world… Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could've looked like."

His emotional appeal captured the attention of fans, as Collin poured his heart out. "For all the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?" he asked. "I will always love them more than anything."

MORE ON:
Collin Gosselin


Photo of Collin Gosselin
Source: @thecolingosselin/TikTok

Collin Gosselin accused his mother, Kate Gosselin, of abusing him.



Collin's troubled relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin, looms large. He openly accused her of abusive behavior during their upbringing, including incidents where she allegedly "zip-tied" and locked him in a basement.

Kate shares her eight children with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. Since their divorce in 2009, she has had primary custody of the kids. After a difficult period in a mental institution, Collin found solace when Jon gained custody of him and Hannah in 2018.


Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselinTikTok

Kate Gosselin recently shared how her children have a 'wonderful' bond with one another.

Despite the family turmoil, Kate recently shared on TikTok how her children enjoy a "wonderful" bond, which seemed to overshadow Collin's heartfelt message.

"The most wonderful thing is when the kids come home for the holidays," she said. "They get along really great, and it's really wonderful."

