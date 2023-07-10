Kate Gosselin Separated Son Collin From Other Siblings at Meals and Playtime, Estranged Daughter Hannah Claims

"I know my mother was going through a lot of things," he continued. "I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through."

Collin added, "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and that it was just kind of me, you know? I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

