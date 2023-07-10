Kate Gosselin Separated Son Collin From Other Siblings at Meals and Playtime, Estranged Daughter Hannah Claims
Hannah Gosselin spoke out against her mother Kate's alleged unfair treatment of her brother Collin in a sneak peek of the upcoming documentary Dark Side of the 2000s.
The 19-year-old sextuplet revealed that as children, there were many times Collin "would be separated" from the rest of his brothers and sisters throughout the day.
"Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us," Hannah claimed in a clip shared to TikTok. "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable."
Collin also opened up about his troubling childhood experiences, admitting that he wouldn't call himself a "perfect child," before clarifying that even so, his "misbehaving was no different" from the other sextuplets' antics.
"I know my mother was going through a lot of things," he continued. "I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through."
Collin added, "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and that it was just kind of me, you know? I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."
Jon and Kate tied the knot in 1999, eight years before the the premiere of their hit TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8. However, in 2009, they made the decision to call it quits and the network rebranded the series at Kate Plus 8 the following year.
At the time, Kate had primary physical custody of twins Maddy and Cara, 22, as well as five of their now 19-year-old sextuplets, Joel, Leah, Aaden, Collin and Alexis, while Hannah lived with her father.
In 2018, Jon was given custody of Collin after Kate chose to put him into an in-patient institution due to his alleged "special needs."
