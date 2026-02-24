or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Collin Gosselin
OK LogoPHOTOS

Collin Gosselin Looks 'Happy' in Rare New Selfies, Fans Rave After He Accused Mom Kate of Physical and Emotional Childhood Abuse

Composite photo of Collin and Kate Gosselin
Source: @collingosselin1/instagram;mega

Collin Gosselin is not on good terms with mom Kate.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Add OK! on Google
Collin Gosselin shared a few personal photos — including two selfies — in a rare social media post.

On Monday, February 23, the former reality star, 24, uploaded a photo dump he captioned, "life lately 🌵🌃🏍️🥡."

The set began with a mirror selfie, which revealed the young adult now has a large tattoo on one of his forearms.

Collin Gosselin's Instagram Photos

Collin Gosselin shared a rare life update via Instagram.
Source: @collingosselin1/instagram

Collin Gosselin shared a rare life update via Instagram.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum also shared a selfie from the gym as he sat on a workout bench with headphones on.

Other shots included some food he ate, a photo from NYC's Canal Street subway stop, a desert landscape and three motorcycles lined up next to one another.

Fans were excited to see the star doing well after enduring years of drama with his big family.

"My favorite Gosselin boy growing up! 🫶," one person commented on the post, while another wrote, "Glad to see you happy! ☺️."

"Looking good, Collin. Glad you're happy ❤️," a third admirer penned.

What Happened Between Kate Gosselin and Son Collin?

Fans were glad to see Collin Gosselin thriving after a difficult childhood.
Source: @collingosselin1/instagram

Fans were glad to see Collin Gosselin thriving after a difficult childhood.

As OK! reported, Jon Gosselin, 48, and ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 50, ended their marriage in 2009, with the mom getting primary custody of their sextuplets and twins.

In 2016, Kate caused controversy when she announced she was putting Collin in a behavioral institution for his "special needs," claiming he had anger issues.

Collin eventually spoke out and denied her accusations, alleging that before he was sent away, his mom emotionally and physically abused him by isolating him from his siblings and tying him up in the basement.

MORE ON:
Collin Gosselin

Kate Gosselin said she institutionalized Collin due to violent behavior, but he claimed she was the abusive one.
Source: mega

Kate Gosselin said she institutionalized Collin due to violent behavior, but he claimed she was the abusive one.

The mom-of-eight denied his claims, insisting Collin was violent toward the family and had received psychiatric diagnoses.

Jon countered her allegations and was eventually able to take their son out of the facility, and he's continued to live with his dad and sister Hannah ever since, remaining estranged from most of his siblings and Kate.

Collin Gosselin Wants to Reunite With His Siblings

Collin Gosselin began living with dad Jon Gosselin after his father took him out of the institution.
Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

Collin Gosselin began living with dad Jon Gosselin after his father took him out of the institution.

However, Collin has reached out to his siblings amid their family feud, revealing he wants to make things right.

In a 2025 social media post, Collin wrote of himself and his siblings, "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything."

"The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys," he continued. "Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve looked like."

    OK! Logo

