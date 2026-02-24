Collin Gosselin Looks 'Happy' in Rare New Selfies, Fans Rave After He Accused Mom Kate of Physical and Emotional Childhood Abuse

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin shared a few personal photos — including two selfies — in a rare social media post. On Monday, February 23, the former reality star, 24, uploaded a photo dump he captioned, "life lately 🌵🌃🏍️🥡." The set began with a mirror selfie, which revealed the young adult now has a large tattoo on one of his forearms.

Collin Gosselin's Instagram Photos

Source: @collingosselin1/instagram Collin Gosselin shared a rare life update via Instagram.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum also shared a selfie from the gym as he sat on a workout bench with headphones on. Other shots included some food he ate, a photo from NYC's Canal Street subway stop, a desert landscape and three motorcycles lined up next to one another. Fans were excited to see the star doing well after enduring years of drama with his big family. "My favorite Gosselin boy growing up! 🫶," one person commented on the post, while another wrote, "Glad to see you happy! ☺️." "Looking good, Collin. Glad you're happy ❤️," a third admirer penned.

What Happened Between Kate Gosselin and Son Collin?

Source: @collingosselin1/instagram Fans were glad to see Collin Gosselin thriving after a difficult childhood.

As OK! reported, Jon Gosselin, 48, and ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 50, ended their marriage in 2009, with the mom getting primary custody of their sextuplets and twins. In 2016, Kate caused controversy when she announced she was putting Collin in a behavioral institution for his "special needs," claiming he had anger issues. Collin eventually spoke out and denied her accusations, alleging that before he was sent away, his mom emotionally and physically abused him by isolating him from his siblings and tying him up in the basement.

Source: mega Kate Gosselin said she institutionalized Collin due to violent behavior, but he claimed she was the abusive one.

The mom-of-eight denied his claims, insisting Collin was violent toward the family and had received psychiatric diagnoses. Jon countered her allegations and was eventually able to take their son out of the facility, and he's continued to live with his dad and sister Hannah ever since, remaining estranged from most of his siblings and Kate.

Collin Gosselin Wants to Reunite With His Siblings

Source: @jongosselin1/instagram Collin Gosselin began living with dad Jon Gosselin after his father took him out of the institution.