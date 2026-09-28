Collin Gosselin Has 'Worked Every Day to Better' Himself After He Was Unable to Graduate Marine Bootcamp

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Gosselin's Marine Corps Ambition Ended Near the Finish Line

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin revealed that he was just weeks away from graduation.

Gosselin recalled how quickly everything changed before the anticipated graduation. "Just weeks before, that dream was taken from me. Circumstances outside of my control brought that chapter to an unexpected end," he wrote. "The mission was left unfinished, and the bond with my fellow recruits, my brothers, was cut short." "It wasn't the path I had chosen, but I'm grateful for what the experience taught me and for the people I shared it with," Gosselin added.

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He Chose to Keep Moving Forward

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin continued to work hard and become better after leaving the Marine Corps training.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum then reflected on the period that followed his departure from Marine Corps training. "Since then, I've worked every day to better myself," he wrote. "And even without the title of U.S. Marine, I still try to live by the same values: to be a protector, stand up for what's right, and never stay silent, because silence only protects the bad guy." "Now, in just a few hours, it's time to lock back in, dig deep, and push forward under pressure," Gosselin continued.

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Collin Gosselin Sees a New Chance Ahead

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin hinted at the new reality show being his chance at redemption.

Gosselin ended his message on a positive note. "Will this challenge be my shot at redemption? See you in the jungle," he wrote, seemingly referring to Season 5 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which aired on Thursday, September 24. The series puts its celebrity participants through demanding military-style exercises.

Gosselin Has Previously Disclosed Why His Marine Chapter Ended

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin was discharged from the Marine Corps training after they discovered he had been in an institution.