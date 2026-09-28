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Collin Gosselin Has 'Worked Every Day to Better' Himself After He Was Unable to Graduate Marine Bootcamp

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Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin dream was to become a U.S. Marine.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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Collin Gosselin is reflecting on the Marine Corps dream that ended before he could earn the title he wanted.

"This exact week, three years ago, I would've graduated bootcamp on Parris Island and become a U.S. Marine," Gosselin wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 24.

The reality TV personality shared the reflection alongside photos from his time as a Marine recruit and his current stint on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The 22-year-old is among the contestants facing demanding military-style challenges.

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Gosselin's Marine Corps Ambition Ended Near the Finish Line

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Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin revealed that he was just weeks away from graduation.

Gosselin recalled how quickly everything changed before the anticipated graduation.

"Just weeks before, that dream was taken from me. Circumstances outside of my control brought that chapter to an unexpected end," he wrote. "The mission was left unfinished, and the bond with my fellow recruits, my brothers, was cut short."

"It wasn't the path I had chosen, but I'm grateful for what the experience taught me and for the people I shared it with," Gosselin added.

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He Chose to Keep Moving Forward

Image of Colleen Conrad with Collin Gosselin.
Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin continued to work hard and become better after leaving the Marine Corps training.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum then reflected on the period that followed his departure from Marine Corps training.

"Since then, I've worked every day to better myself," he wrote. "And even without the title of U.S. Marine, I still try to live by the same values: to be a protector, stand up for what's right, and never stay silent, because silence only protects the bad guy."

"Now, in just a few hours, it's time to lock back in, dig deep, and push forward under pressure," Gosselin continued.

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Collin Gosselin Sees a New Chance Ahead

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Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin hinted at the new reality show being his chance at redemption.

Gosselin ended his message on a positive note.

"Will this challenge be my shot at redemption? See you in the jungle," he wrote, seemingly referring to Season 5 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which aired on Thursday, September 24.

The series puts its celebrity participants through demanding military-style exercises.

Gosselin Has Previously Disclosed Why His Marine Chapter Ended

Image of Colleen Conrad with Collin Gosselin.
Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/ INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin was discharged from the Marine Corps training after they discovered he had been in an institution.

Gosselin previously discussed what happened during an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, recalling how close he was to completing Marine Corps training.

"I was discharged," he explained. "I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life."

Gosselin said he attempted to appeal the decision, but ultimately did not get the chance to complete the training and become a U.S. Marine.

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