REALITY TV NEWS Collin Gosselin Has the Perfect Response When Asked About Competing on 'Special Forces' 3 Years After Estranged Mom Kate Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin had the perfect response to questions about competing in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' three years after his estranged mother. OK! Staff Sept. 18 2026, Updated 5:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Collin Gosselin opened up about joining Special Forces: World's Toughest Test three years after his estranged mom, Kate Gosselin, made a run for the winner's title. Speaking to Page Six on the red carpet of the reality show’s Season 5 premiere, the 22-year-old gave a message to his mom if she decides to watch him perform on the show. “Well, if she does, ‘Hey, Mom!’” he said. “Hope you enjoy,” he added while laughing.

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Collin Gosselin Stated He Doesn't Aim to One-Up Kate Gosselin on 'Special Forces'

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin said that he doesn't aim to one-up his mother by competing on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.'

Collin, who has previously accused his mother of abusing him during his childhood on multiple occasions, revealed that his goal isn't to one-up his mother by appearing on the Fox reality show. “I’m an adult now, and there’s enough of my life that my mom took from me and [my] childhood that she robbed from me, and this isn’t about her — it’s about me,” he admitted. “It’s about growth. It’s about the amazing people I’ve met, and the amazing journey and adventure that we went on,” he insisted. Kate appeared on Season 1 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in 2023. However, her journey was cut short after she suffered a serious neck injury that forced her to return home on the very first day of the competition.

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Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin revealed that she was 'angry' about her departure from 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' after first episode.

The incident occurred when Kate and her peers on the show were given a task that required them to fall backwards from a helicopter onto the water below. The mom of eight, who's reportedly afraid of both height and water, was apprehensive about completing the task. Although she participated, her panic made her land on the water awkwardly on her neck instead of diving headfirst into it. As a result, she was taken to a hospital and was promptly removed from the show. She recounted her experience in an interview with People at the time, saying, “I'm still so p—--. I'm so angry.” “I was out and it was done before it even started,” she added.

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Collin Gosselin Teased His Upcoming Bombshell Memoir

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin is set to release his bombshell memoir 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,' on October 13.

Collin is set to release his bombshell memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, on October 13. He teased a little about it during his interview on the red carpet on Thursday, saying, “It was just so healing to be able to look at a picture of myself and be like, ‘That’s what I’m doing it for.’" “And then think about all the millions of children who go through what I went through — getting thrown into the industry against their will,” he continued, referring to the hit TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 that he was a part of alongside his parents and siblings.

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin said that his mother, Kate Gosselin, should be 'nervous' about his upcoming memoir release.