Collin Gosselin Reveals New Job After Being Kicked Out of the Military

Collin Gosselin revealed his new career in the wake of being discharged from the military.

Gosselin shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Today we officially filed as an LLC!” alongside a picture advertising Gosselin Pressure Washing LLC. He stated the business “is ready to tackle that job you’ve been needing to get done!”

“With the spring season approaching fast,” he continued, “our goal is to make your home shine, with our pressure washing/soft-wash services.”

He concluded, telling followers Gosselin Pressure Washing LLC prioritizes “beautifying your home so that all you have to do is admire the shine after we are done!”