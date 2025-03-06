Collin Gosselin Reveals New Job After Being Kicked Out of the Military
Collin Gosselin revealed his new career in the wake of being discharged from the military.
Gosselin shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Today we officially filed as an LLC!” alongside a picture advertising Gosselin Pressure Washing LLC. He stated the business “is ready to tackle that job you’ve been needing to get done!”
“With the spring season approaching fast,” he continued, “our goal is to make your home shine, with our pressure washing/soft-wash services.”
He concluded, telling followers Gosselin Pressure Washing LLC prioritizes “beautifying your home so that all you have to do is admire the shine after we are done!”
In August 2024, Gosselin revealed he'd been discharged from the military due to his mother having had him institutionalized.
“I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating,” he said at the time. “The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life.”
He explained the military didn’t “need any deeper reason” to remove him, with his institutionalization being a “good enough” rationale for his departure. At the time, he said he was working to appeal their decision as he had “very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine.”
- Kate & Jon Gosselin's Son Collin Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Most Of His Siblings In 'Five Or Six Years': 'I Want To Respect Their Space'
- Jon Gosselin Thinks His Kids 'Need To Talk' Amid Abuse Allegations From Son Collin
- Dog The Bounty Hunter's Estranged Daughter Bonnie Posts Cryptic Message About Gaslighting As Family Drama Continues
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gosselin has not been quiet about his mother, as he previously accused her of tying him up and locking him in a dark basement for hours.
"She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside," the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star explained in a 2024 interview. "My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."
He shared he was kept “away from his siblings” in that room “most of the day” and “never really went outside.”
Additionally, he claimed Kate had been physically and verbally "aggressive" toward him as a young child, alleging she had him on medications that made him feel "like a zombie."
His mother stated he was sent to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia in 2016 because he was allegedly violent and "tried to attack" members of the family at home. However, Gosselin said he was institutionalized after he told a teacher at school that he was being abused.
"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," he shared in an episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s.
His father claimed he “never found out” about the abuse until after the fact.