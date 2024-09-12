Gosselin Family Book Author Has No 'Difficulty' Believing Kate Institutionalized Son Collin to Hide Alleged Abuse

As OK! previously reported, Kate insisted Collin was "violent" as a young boy and stated he'd been diagnosed with a wide array of behavioral disorders and developmental conditions. These reportedly included autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and PTSD. He was eventually sent to an in-patient mental health facility for two years.

During an interview with NewsNation's Ashley Banfield, Polly said that some of those diagnoses were "probably accurate" at the time, specifically, "PTSD from being on the show and from things at home."