Colman Domingo Roasts Donald Trump's Cognitive Exams and Elon Musk's 'Odyssey' Outrage on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

During his monologue, the Euphoria actor took aim at Musk’s plan to make what he has described as a “historically accurate” version of The Odyssey. The Tesla chief has criticized Christopher Nolan ’s adaptation of the Greek epic, including its casting, as “woke,” despite the film’s clear box-office momentum.

“Elon Musk is planning to create what he calls a ‘historically accurate’ version of The Odyssey using his Grok AI,” Domingo said.

“Of course, this is all because Elon and his musketeers are upset over the diversity casting of The Odyssey. And I don’t want to get technical here, but you can’t make a historically accurate version of something that is totally made-the-f----up,” he continued.

“I mean, The Odyssey is fiction, you know, like The Hunger Games or the president’s cognitive exams,” he joked.

Trump has repeatedly touted his performance on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, saying in a May 31 Truth Social post that he had received “a perfect 30 out of 30” and claiming he had achieved perfect scores on four such tests.