Politics Jimmy Kimmel's Guest Host Jokes White House Staffers Fear 'Cold' Melania Trump Due to Her 'Crazy' and 'Unpredictable' Fashion Choices Source: MEGA Colman Domingo offered a fashionable theory on Michael Wolff's allegations that people fear an 'unpredictable' Melania Trump. Lesley Abravanel July 22 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Actor Colman Domingo jokingly revealed that White House staffers are terrified of First Lady Melania Trump’s severe "unpredictability" because they never know what she'll wear. While serving as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, July 21, the Michael Jackson biopic star reacted to a column written by author Michael Wolff. Wolff's report claimed that White House insiders, and even President Donald Trump himself, live in near-constant alarm because Melania operates as a complete "wild card.”

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Source: MEGA Colman Domingo picked on Melania Trump when he filled in for Jimmy Kimmel.

“Everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania Trump and her power — that is, if she chooses to use it,” Wolff wrote in a column for his Substack, HOWL. Colman put his own comedic spin on the report, breaking down the true nature of her terrifying "unpredictability.” The Euphoria star quipped that Melania represents the first time anyone has encountered a "wealthy, ageless European who was that cold and emotionless" since Dracula. “It makes sense that everyone’s afraid of Melania,” he said.

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Colman Domingo Calls Out Melania Trump's 'Crazy' Hats

Source: MEGA Colman Domingo joked about the FLOTUS' 'crazy' fashion choices.

The journalist noted that “of all the self-dealing among Trump family members, Melania’s moves — not just about money, but about calling attention to herself — are seen as most disturbing to the White House, and most in danger of putting her on a collision course with the president.” In reference to that, Colman joked that her tendency to "go rogue" boils down to her fashion. “And they’re right. Melania is very unpredictable. I mean, will she wear black, beige, a crazy hat, or an even crazier hat? The possibilities are endless,” he quipped.

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Source: MEGA Colman Domingo sent Melania Trump a direct message via 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Colman wrapped up the segment by looking directly into the camera and encouraging the FLOTUS, saying, “Well, Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t know what crazy you’re cooking up, but I think I speak for all of us when I say: Live your truth. Do it, girl!” In response to Michael's claims, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle released a highly aggressive statement explicitly targeting the journalist, calling him "a lying piece of s---.”

Melania Trump Vs. Michael Wolff

Source: MEGA Melania Trump previously threatened legal action against Michael Wolff.