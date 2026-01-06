Donald Trump Blabs About His Cognitive Tests as He Insists All Presidents Should Be 'Forced' to Take Them: 'Are They Intelligent?'
Donald Trump gloated about taking his cognitive tests at a recent press conference, saying that all presidents and vice presidents should take them before going into office.
On January 6, the 79-year-old politician spoke about how he aced his third test — and is as mentally fit to rule the country.
Donald Trump Rambled on About His Cognitive Test
"We should give everyone these competency tests. These cognitive tests. I’m the only the president that went for cognitive tests," he said.
"I think every president and vice president should be forced to take cognitive exams and mental tests. Like are they intelligent?" Trump wondered.
"Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test? Do you think Kamala could? I don't think Gavin could," he continued, referring to Tim Walz, Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom.
The President Bashed California Governor Gavin Newsom
As for Newsom, Trump droned on about his mental capacity. "He's got a good line of c---. But other than that, he couldn't pass. He didn't want water coming down from the Pacific Northwest. They cut it off, and then they have 25,000 houses burning down, and they don't know why."
Viewers on X couldn't help but joke about the businessman's comments, with one saying: "'I’m the only president that went for cognitive tests' is not a flex, it’s an admission of dementia."
Donald Trump's Mental Capacity Is Often Been Called Into Question
"The fact that he keeps bringing up cognitive test, tells me he failed them," another wrote.
"The bigger question is. Why do they keep having him retake these tests," one person wondered.
Trump's mental aptitude has been questioned for quite some time; however, he has continuously insisted his health is fine.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social on January 2.
Trumpo has also been seen multiple times last year with bandaged hands covering his bruises. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt often answers questions about Trump’s black and blue hands by attributing them to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."