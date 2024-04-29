10 Comfort TV Shows to Rewatch Now: From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'The Vampire Diaries'
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Andy Samberg perfectly portrays Detective Jake Peralta in the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where the character meets Andre Braugher's Ray Holt, the new commanding officer of Brooklyn's 99th precinct. From there, exciting events happen inside and outside the New York Police Department's area.
Its other leading cast members include Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Dirk Blocker.
Community
Community is a Dan Harmon-directed sitcom that follows the story of a lawyer, Jeff Winger, who gets disbarred after lying about his bachelor's degree from Columbia University. This forces him to go back to a community college, where he meets the members of a Spanish study group.
Joel McHale leads the cast members and stars alongside Gillian Jacobs, Chevy Chase, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, Donald Glover and Alison Brie.
Friends
Six friends in their 20s live and work in New York City in Friends.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry play the titular roles in the series.
Gilmore Girls
Gilmore Girls focuses on a mother and her daughter living in a small town in Connecticut. Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, owns th town's bed-and-breakfast as she bonds with her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel).
Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, James Pickens Jr., Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington appeared in the beginning seasons of Grey's Anatomy.
The medical drama not only portrays the lives of medical staff at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital — later renamed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — but also gives viewers information about different medical conditions.
- Richa Moorjani Gushes Over Working With Mindy Kaling on 'Never Have I Ever': 'The Way She Leads a Set Is Unprecedented'
- 10 TV Shows People Will Be Talking About in 2024: 'Griselda,' 'Bridgerton' and More
- Watch The First Trailer For HBO Max 'Friends' Reunion — Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry Get Emotional
Schitt's Creek
unveils the story of a wealthy couple who suddenly find themselves broke with only one asset left — a small town called Schitt's Creek. With their new status, the couple and their two spoiled children must find a way to survive and adapt to the new community.
Throughout the six seasons, the show presents how the family members learn to accept their new reality while transforming into well-versed individuals.
Seinfeld
Seinfeld's antics deserve to be revisited and rewatched again. The 1989 sitcom, which features Jerry Seinfeld, explores the life of a fictionalized version of the stand-up comedian as he spends time with his other single friends in New York City.
George Costanza, Elaine Benes and Cosmo Kramer join Seinfeld in his misadventures.
The Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory does not require its viewers to be as genius as Sheldon and Leonard to learn about their lives and group of friends. When a woman moves into an apartment across the young physicists' unit, Sheldon and Leonard start learning more about life outside their room and laboratory.
Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar lead the series.
The Office
Stressed adults and office workers can relate to The Office. The sitcom focuses on the office employees working at the Scranton, Penn., branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series focuses on the hilarious antics that happen at work.
The Vampire Diaries
Based on the book series of the same name, The Vampire Diaries focuses on shocking plot twists throughout its eight seasons. Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls in Virginia, a teenage girl named Elena falls in love with Stefan, a vampire, without knowing his identity.
Things shift when Stefan's brother, Damon, creates his plan to bring back Katherine, Elena's doppelgänger. Villains start appearing while they get involved in a complicated love triangle.