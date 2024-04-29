10 Comfort TV Shows to Rewatch Now: From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'The Vampire Diaries'

Andy Samberg perfectly portrays Detective Jake Peralta in the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where the character meets Andre Braugher's Ray Holt, the new commanding officer of Brooklyn's 99th precinct. From there, exciting events happen inside and outside the New York Police Department's area.

Its other leading cast members include Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Dirk Blocker.