OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > TV
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 Comfort TV Shows to Rewatch Now: From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'The Vampire Diaries'

comfort shows to rewatch
Source: Brooklyn Nine-Nine/YouTube; TV Promos/YouTube
By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

brooklyn nine nine
Source: Brooklyn Nine-Nine/YouTube

Andy Samberg perfectly portrays Detective Jake Peralta in the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where the character meets Andre Braugher's Ray Holt, the new commanding officer of Brooklyn's 99th precinct. From there, exciting events happen inside and outside the New York Police Department's area.

Its other leading cast members include Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti and Dirk Blocker.

Article continues below advertisement

Community

community
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Community is a Dan Harmon-directed sitcom that follows the story of a lawyer, Jeff Winger, who gets disbarred after lying about his bachelor's degree from Columbia University. This forces him to go back to a community college, where he meets the members of a Spanish study group.

Joel McHale leads the cast members and stars alongside Gillian Jacobs, Chevy Chase, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, Donald Glover and Alison Brie.

Friends

friends
Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

Six friends in their 20s live and work in New York City in Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry play the titular roles in the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Gilmore Girls

gilmore girls
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Gilmore Girls focuses on a mother and her daughter living in a small town in Connecticut. Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, owns th town's bed-and-breakfast as she bonds with her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel).

Article continues below advertisement

Grey's Anatomy

greys anatomy
Source: ABC/YouTube

Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, James Pickens Jr., Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington appeared in the beginning seasons of Grey's Anatomy.

The medical drama not only portrays the lives of medical staff at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital — later renamed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — but also gives viewers information about different medical conditions.

MORE ON:
TV
Article continues below advertisement

Schitt's Creek

schitts creek
Source: Schitt's Creek/YouTube

unveils the story of a wealthy couple who suddenly find themselves broke with only one asset left — a small town called Schitt's Creek. With their new status, the couple and their two spoiled children must find a way to survive and adapt to the new community.

Throughout the six seasons, the show presents how the family members learn to accept their new reality while transforming into well-versed individuals.

Article continues below advertisement

Seinfeld

seinfeld
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Seinfeld's antics deserve to be revisited and rewatched again. The 1989 sitcom, which features Jerry Seinfeld, explores the life of a fictionalized version of the stand-up comedian as he spends time with his other single friends in New York City.

George Costanza, Elaine Benes and Cosmo Kramer join Seinfeld in his misadventures.

Article continues below advertisement

The Big Bang Theory

the big bang theory
Source: Max/YouTube

The Big Bang Theory does not require its viewers to be as genius as Sheldon and Leonard to learn about their lives and group of friends. When a woman moves into an apartment across the young physicists' unit, Sheldon and Leonard start learning more about life outside their room and laboratory.

Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar lead the series.

Article continues below advertisement

The Office

the office
Source: The Office/YouTube

Stressed adults and office workers can relate to The Office. The sitcom focuses on the office employees working at the Scranton, Penn., branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series focuses on the hilarious antics that happen at work.

Article continues below advertisement

The Vampire Diaries

the vampire diaries
Source: TV Promos/YouTube

Based on the book series of the same name, The Vampire Diaries focuses on shocking plot twists throughout its eight seasons. Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls in Virginia, a teenage girl named Elena falls in love with Stefan, a vampire, without knowing his identity.

Things shift when Stefan's brother, Damon, creates his plan to bring back Katherine, Elena's doppelgänger. Villains start appearing while they get involved in a complicated love triangle.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.