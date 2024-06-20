Companies Wary of Investing in Ohio Amid Political Infighting in State Legislature

Plans for major capital improvement projects across the state of Ohio are stalled amid ongoing dysfunction and chronic absenteeism in the state legislature, which some are blaming on leadership, particularly State Senate Majority Leader Matt Huffman.

Huffman, a Republican representing Lima, is term-limited and currently running for a House seat in a bid to oust current House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill). That split focus hasn't helped to improve the General Assembly's productivity after last year, which was its least productive session since at least 1955, according to Cleveland.com.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature, but just 16 bills were signed into law in 2023.

Among the legislators with chronic absences is State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miami Twp.), who represents Dayton and some of its suburbs. His streak of Senate floor and committee absences ramped up after he placed tenth in the Republican primary for the U.S. Congress seat that represents his district.