BREAKING NEWS Conan O'Brien Accused of Refusing to Let Guests Call Police After Rob Reiner's 'Bad' Fight With Son Nick at Christmas Party Source: MEGA Nick Reiner attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party with his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, before allegedly murdering them. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 19 2025, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Could the murders have been prevented? Guests at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party allegedly wanted to call 911 after witnessing an explosive argument between Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner hours before the late film director was murdered — but the comedian reportedly wasn't having it. In a bombshell report released on Friday, December 19, a source familiar with what went down at the A-list bash claimed Conan refused to let anyone contact law enforcement following a heated conversation between Rob and Nick, which was allegedly about placing the now-accused murderer in a psychiatric hold.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien allegedly stopped guests from calling 911 on Nick Reiner at his Christmas party.

"They got in an argument, the father and son. It got so bad and loud someone wanted to call the police to report it," the insider told Daily Mail. "But Conan stepped in and said, ‘it’s my house, my party, I’m not calling the police.’ He talked them out of calling the police." A second source doubled down on the claims, admitting guests became worried about the state of the 32-year-old drug addict's mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was charged with the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

"When the s--- was hitting the fan, somebody said we need to call the police. The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold," the confidant confessed. "It makes sense; who wants the cops showing up creating a scene?" the second source acknowledged, placing blame for the catastrophe away from Conan. "But the argument between Rob and Nick was pretty intense." According to various reports, the amplified chat caused Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, to leave the holiday party early.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Rob Reiner Brought Son Nick to Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14.

The When Harry Met Sally director notably only brought Nick to the celebrity gathering in an effort to "keep an eye on him" amid growing worries for his troubled son's well-being, a source told Rolling Stone after Rob and Michele were found dead with their throats slit inside of their Los Angeles home. A separate report released by Daily Mail on Thursday night, December 18, claimed an A-lister in attendance at a memorial service for the Reiners on Monday, December 15, brought tears to fellow mourners' eyes when he reveled Rob's chilling final words he allegedly said before leaving Conan's party.

Rob Reiner Was Allegedly 'Petrified' of His Son Nick

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Rob Reiner was allegedly 'petrified' of his troubled son Nick.