or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Asked 3 Weird Questions at Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party Night Before Gruesome Murders

image of Nick Reiner was asking celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party these three weird questions the night before he killed his parents.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner asked celebrities at Conan O'Brien's party three weird questions the night before he allegedly killed his parents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

More details are emerging surrounding the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, as their troubled son Nick has been accused of slashing their throats and killing them.

The three went to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the evening prior to the murders, which occurred on December 14. Nick, 32, reportedly asked celebrities at the party three unusual questions while at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Had a Tiff With Bill Hader at the Party

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Nick, who has suffered from drug abuse issues in the past, had allegedly had gotten into a tense argument with actor Bill Hader at the party.

The Being Charlie screenwriter allegedly asked the comedian: “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Rob had introduced Nick to the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, earlier in the evening.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Bill Hader and Nick Reiner had a tense fight at the party.
Source: MEGA

Bill Hader and Nick Reiner had a tense fight at the party.

Nick also frantically hounded other A-listers with the same questions and was asked to exit the holiday bash.

According to an eyewitness, Nick had interrupted Hader while he was having a conversation with another person.

Nick was stunned, standing there for a minute before "storming off," the onlooker told NBC News on December 16. Another person told the outlet that Nick's parents "were upset and embarrassed about their son’s behavior at the party and expressed worries about his health."

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Was Acting 'Creepily' With Other Party Guests

image of Nick was acting strange at the holiday bash over the weekend.
Source: MEGA

Nick was acting strange at the holiday bash over the weekend.

A source told Us Weekly that he was behaving “creepily” with other guests. He "was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," the insider noted.

Nick also wasn't properly dressed for the swanky event, as he opted to wear a hoodie for the night.

Nick Was Arrested on Monday

image of Rob and Michele's throats were reportedly slashed by their son.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele's throats were reportedly slashed by their son.

It was previously reported that Michele, Nick and the Stand By Me director had a "very loud argument" sometime during the party However, an insider close to the Reiner family clarified the details of the situation to The New York Times.

They revealed that there was actually no intense confrontation between the trio, as their exchange seemed to be misinterpreted amid the grisly case.

Nick was arrested earlier this week and was charged with first-degree murder. He could possibly face the death penalty if convicted of his parents' killings. The charges also carry a maximum sentence of life without parole.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said at a press conference. “Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that this office faces because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.