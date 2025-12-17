Rob Reiner's Son Nick Asked 3 Weird Questions at Conan O'Brien's Holiday Party Night Before Gruesome Murders
Dec. 17 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
More details are emerging surrounding the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, as their troubled son Nick has been accused of slashing their throats and killing them.
The three went to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the evening prior to the murders, which occurred on December 14. Nick, 32, reportedly asked celebrities at the party three unusual questions while at the event.
Nick Reiner Had a Tiff With Bill Hader at the Party
Nick, who has suffered from drug abuse issues in the past, had allegedly had gotten into a tense argument with actor Bill Hader at the party.
The Being Charlie screenwriter allegedly asked the comedian: “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?”
According to The Wall Street Journal, Rob had introduced Nick to the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, earlier in the evening.
Nick also frantically hounded other A-listers with the same questions and was asked to exit the holiday bash.
According to an eyewitness, Nick had interrupted Hader while he was having a conversation with another person.
Nick was stunned, standing there for a minute before "storming off," the onlooker told NBC News on December 16. Another person told the outlet that Nick's parents "were upset and embarrassed about their son’s behavior at the party and expressed worries about his health."
Nick Was Acting 'Creepily' With Other Party Guests
A source told Us Weekly that he was behaving “creepily” with other guests. He "was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," the insider noted.
Nick also wasn't properly dressed for the swanky event, as he opted to wear a hoodie for the night.
Nick Was Arrested on Monday
It was previously reported that Michele, Nick and the Stand By Me director had a "very loud argument" sometime during the party However, an insider close to the Reiner family clarified the details of the situation to The New York Times.
They revealed that there was actually no intense confrontation between the trio, as their exchange seemed to be misinterpreted amid the grisly case.
Nick was arrested earlier this week and was charged with first-degree murder. He could possibly face the death penalty if convicted of his parents' killings. The charges also carry a maximum sentence of life without parole.
“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said at a press conference. “Prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that this office faces because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved.”