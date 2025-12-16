Rob Reiner Brought Son Nick to Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party to 'Keep an Eye on Him' Hours Before Director's Brutal Murder
Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner had good intentions when deciding to bring his son Nick Reiner to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13.
The late film director reportedly asked the comedian if he could bring Nick to the A-list holiday bash due to concerns Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, faced about the 32-year-old's mental health issues.
Hours after the party, Rob and Michele were found slaughtered in their Brentwood, Calif., home, with Nick being arrested for murder in connection with his parents' tragic deaths.
Rob wanted to bring Nick to the Christmas party in an effort to "keep an eye on him" amid worries for his well-being, a source told Rolling Stone after the troubled drug addict was accused of taking a knife to his mother and father's throats on Sunday, December 14.
At the party, an insider claimed Nick appeared to display "anti-social behavior" and was staring at guests, seemingly making them feel uncomfortable, the insider spilled.
As OK! previously reported, Rob and Nick allegedly got into a "very loud argument" at O'Brien's Christmas party, causing the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife to leave the party early.
It's unclear if their son left with them, however, a source told People that Nick had been living with his parents at the time of the murders.
More to come...