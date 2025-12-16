Rob Reiner Brought Son Nick to Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party to 'Keep an Eye on Him' Hours Before Director's Brutal Murder

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner had good intentions when deciding to bring his son Nick Reiner to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13. The late film director reportedly asked the comedian if he could bring Nick to the A-list holiday bash due to concerns Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, faced about the 32-year-old's mental health issues. Hours after the party, Rob and Michele were found slaughtered in their Brentwood, Calif., home, with Nick being arrested for murder in connection with his parents' tragic deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

