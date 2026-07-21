Conan O'Brien Sparks Hilarious Debate After Ditching Signature Hairstyle: 'This Is His Doppelgänger'

Article continues below advertisement

Conan O'Brien debuted a new hairstyle after several decades of his signature voluminous pouf. Fans were shocked when they watched the Monday, July 20, episode of his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast with special guest Molly Shannon. While sitting down to chat with the actress about her new series The Hawk, O'Brien slicked his iconic red locks back rather than teasing them up in his usual statuesque swoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TeamCoco/YouTube Conan O'Brien debuted his new look on 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.'

Article continues below advertisement

How Did the Internet React?

Source: @TeamCoco/Youtube Commenters had a lot to say about Conan O'Brien's brand new look.

The 63-year-old made no mention of his shocking hair transformation on the episode, but fans were quick to chime in on his new 'do in the comments section. "They mistakenly oiled his hair, not his chair," one person wrote. "Easy mistake, one letter off." "Conan looking like your Irish Uncle who shows you how to steal gas from cars, and gifts you a flick-knife and says to keep it a secret from Mom," another joked. "I didn't realize Conan was auditioning for the Irish spin-off of The Sopranos..." a third commented. "I'm expecting a dedicated segment about Conan's hair at this point. Really, nobody says a word?" a fourth chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is His Doppelgänger'

Source: MEGA;;@TeamCoco/Youtube Conan O'Brien typically wears his ginger locks in a voluminous swoop.

Others gave the veteran talk show host hilarious nicknames to encapsulate his new look. "Conan 'after shower' O'Brien," one person jeered. "Greaser Conan isn't real," a second said. "He can't hurt you." "Conan is dead. This is his doppelgänger," a third theorized.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @60minutes/Youtube Conan O'Brien revealed his hair inspiration in a 2010 '60 Minutes' interview.

O'Brien revealed the inspiration behind his signature pompadour during a 60 Minutes interview in 2010, Page Six reported. "I knew one day I wanted to be in show business. I needed a hook," he said. "Sometimes people don’t know my name. They’re like, ‘You’re the guy with the hair.'" He described his hair as extremely "structurally sound," alluding to the various products and gels required to hold its impressive shape. “If there’s an earthquake and you’re in the Pacific Northwest, get under my hair,” he joked at the time. "It’s the safest place here."

The Comedian's Hair Changes Based on the Weather

Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien described his hair as 'barometric.'