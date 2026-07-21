or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Conan O'Brien
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Conan O'Brien Sparks Hilarious Debate After Ditching Signature Hairstyle: 'This Is His Doppelgänger'

Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA;@TeamCoco/Youtube

Conan O'Brien debuted a shocking new hairstyle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Conan O'Brien debuted a new hairstyle after several decades of his signature voluminous pouf.

Fans were shocked when they watched the Monday, July 20, episode of his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast with special guest Molly Shannon.

While sitting down to chat with the actress about her new series The Hawk, O'Brien slicked his iconic red locks back rather than teasing them up in his usual statuesque swoop.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TeamCoco/YouTube

Conan O'Brien debuted his new look on 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

How Did the Internet React?

Conan O'Brien
Source: @TeamCoco/Youtube

Commenters had a lot to say about Conan O'Brien's brand new look.

The 63-year-old made no mention of his shocking hair transformation on the episode, but fans were quick to chime in on his new 'do in the comments section.

"They mistakenly oiled his hair, not his chair," one person wrote. "Easy mistake, one letter off."

"Conan looking like your Irish Uncle who shows you how to steal gas from cars, and gifts you a flick-knife and says to keep it a secret from Mom," another joked.

"I didn't realize Conan was auditioning for the Irish spin-off of The Sopranos..." a third commented.

"I'm expecting a dedicated segment about Conan's hair at this point. Really, nobody says a word?" a fourth chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is His Doppelgänger'

Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA;;@TeamCoco/Youtube

Conan O'Brien typically wears his ginger locks in a voluminous swoop.

Others gave the veteran talk show host hilarious nicknames to encapsulate his new look.

"Conan 'after shower' O'Brien," one person jeered.

"Greaser Conan isn't real," a second said. "He can't hurt you."

"Conan is dead. This is his doppelgänger," a third theorized.

MORE ON:
Conan O'Brien

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Conan O'Brien
Source: @60minutes/Youtube

Conan O'Brien revealed his hair inspiration in a 2010 '60 Minutes' interview.

O'Brien revealed the inspiration behind his signature pompadour during a 60 Minutes interview in 2010, Page Six reported.

"I knew one day I wanted to be in show business. I needed a hook," he said. "Sometimes people don’t know my name. They’re like, ‘You’re the guy with the hair.'"

He described his hair as extremely "structurally sound," alluding to the various products and gels required to hold its impressive shape.

“If there’s an earthquake and you’re in the Pacific Northwest, get under my hair,” he joked at the time. "It’s the safest place here."

The Comedian's Hair Changes Based on the Weather

Conan O'Brien
Source: MEGA

Conan O'Brien described his hair as 'barometric.'

Fans took notice at the 2025 Oscars when his poof wasn't sitting as high as usual, which O'Brien blamed on "the weather."

"My hair is barometric," he explained while hosting the show. "So when it's humid, when it's just right, it fluffs up. And then it can fall down sometimes."

He also joked at the time that it was "too late" to ever change his perfect coif.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.