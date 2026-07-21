Conan O'Brien Sparks Hilarious Debate After Ditching Signature Hairstyle: 'This Is His Doppelgänger'
July 21 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Conan O'Brien debuted a new hairstyle after several decades of his signature voluminous pouf.
Fans were shocked when they watched the Monday, July 20, episode of his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast with special guest Molly Shannon.
While sitting down to chat with the actress about her new series The Hawk, O'Brien slicked his iconic red locks back rather than teasing them up in his usual statuesque swoop.
How Did the Internet React?
The 63-year-old made no mention of his shocking hair transformation on the episode, but fans were quick to chime in on his new 'do in the comments section.
"They mistakenly oiled his hair, not his chair," one person wrote. "Easy mistake, one letter off."
"Conan looking like your Irish Uncle who shows you how to steal gas from cars, and gifts you a flick-knife and says to keep it a secret from Mom," another joked.
"I didn't realize Conan was auditioning for the Irish spin-off of The Sopranos..." a third commented.
"I'm expecting a dedicated segment about Conan's hair at this point. Really, nobody says a word?" a fourth chimed in.
'This Is His Doppelgänger'
Others gave the veteran talk show host hilarious nicknames to encapsulate his new look.
"Conan 'after shower' O'Brien," one person jeered.
"Greaser Conan isn't real," a second said. "He can't hurt you."
"Conan is dead. This is his doppelgänger," a third theorized.
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O'Brien revealed the inspiration behind his signature pompadour during a 60 Minutes interview in 2010, Page Six reported.
"I knew one day I wanted to be in show business. I needed a hook," he said. "Sometimes people don’t know my name. They’re like, ‘You’re the guy with the hair.'"
He described his hair as extremely "structurally sound," alluding to the various products and gels required to hold its impressive shape.
“If there’s an earthquake and you’re in the Pacific Northwest, get under my hair,” he joked at the time. "It’s the safest place here."
The Comedian's Hair Changes Based on the Weather
Fans took notice at the 2025 Oscars when his poof wasn't sitting as high as usual, which O'Brien blamed on "the weather."
"My hair is barometric," he explained while hosting the show. "So when it's humid, when it's just right, it fluffs up. And then it can fall down sometimes."
He also joked at the time that it was "too late" to ever change his perfect coif.