Politics Donald Trump Trolled for Nodding Off in Cabinet Meeting Again as Health Concerns Ramp Up: 'Somebody Help Grandpa to Bed' Source: mega The aging president appeared very tired on Thursday, March 26. Allie Fasanella March 26 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is being mocked after seemingly dozing off during a Cabinet meeting again amid ongoing rumors about his health. At the White House on Thursday, March 26, the 79-year-old president could be seen struggling to stay awake while surrounded by members of his administration. A video of the incident went viral on X , with Trump looking undeniably drowsy while repeatedly closing his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's face is drooping and his eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/zHuoQ4Suse — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump seemingly struggled to stay awake during a meeting again.

Article continues below advertisement

'God Help Us All'

Source: mega 'He looks like he's on his way out,' one person commented.

One user responded, "Briefly opens his eyes when he hears his name. My dog used to do that." "He looks like he's on his way out," another person declared, while a third quipped, "Somebody help grandpa to bed." A fourth account added, "Just think this buffoon is in possession of the nuclear codes? God help us all." Others claimed Trump looked as if he could be having a stroke and branded him "unfit for office."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Fell Asleep in Public Earlier This Week

Source: @CalltoActivism/x Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in Tennessee on Monday, March 23.

Just days earlier, the POTUS was caught nodding off while U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking during a roundtable discussion on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tenn. Both incidents this week called to mind his previous claims that cameras have merely captured him briefly shutting his eyes. In a January interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied accusations that he's fallen asleep while working, explaining he's merely resting his eyes for a moment.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'They'll Catch Me With the Blink'

Source: mega Donald Trump was pictured with his eyes closed during a Cabinet meeting on December 2, 2025.

"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he told the publication. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink." Meanwhile, when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether Trump fell asleep during an early December 2025 meeting, she insisted he was "listening attentively." Still, many of his critics on the internet have started referring to him by nicknames like "Dozy Don" and "Sleepy Don."

Source: mega The president insised he's merely been captured closing his eyes.