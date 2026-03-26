Donald Trump Trolled for Nodding Off in Cabinet Meeting Again as Health Concerns Ramp Up: 'Somebody Help Grandpa to Bed'
March 26 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being mocked after seemingly dozing off during a Cabinet meeting again amid ongoing rumors about his health.
At the White House on Thursday, March 26, the 79-year-old president could be seen struggling to stay awake while surrounded by members of his administration.
A video of the incident went viral on X , with Trump looking undeniably drowsy while repeatedly closing his eyes.
'God Help Us All'
One user responded, "Briefly opens his eyes when he hears his name. My dog used to do that."
"He looks like he's on his way out," another person declared, while a third quipped, "Somebody help grandpa to bed."
A fourth account added, "Just think this buffoon is in possession of the nuclear codes? God help us all."
Others claimed Trump looked as if he could be having a stroke and branded him "unfit for office."
Donald Trump Fell Asleep in Public Earlier This Week
Just days earlier, the POTUS was caught nodding off while U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was speaking during a roundtable discussion on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tenn.
Both incidents this week called to mind his previous claims that cameras have merely captured him briefly shutting his eyes.
In a January interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied accusations that he's fallen asleep while working, explaining he's merely resting his eyes for a moment.
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'They'll Catch Me With the Blink'
"I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he told the publication. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."
Meanwhile, when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether Trump fell asleep during an early December 2025 meeting, she insisted he was "listening attentively."
Still, many of his critics on the internet have started referring to him by nicknames like "Dozy Don" and "Sleepy Don."
The POTUS, who turns the big 8-0 in June, similarly denied reports that he'd fallen asleep during his criminal trial in New York in May 2024.
The New York Times had written at the time: "Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest."
The former real estate mogul responded with a Truth Social post that read: "Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!"