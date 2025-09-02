Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Address Recent Sighting With Newborn Baby: 'Blessed'
Abby and Brittany Hensel have broken their silence a few weeks after they were first spotted out with a newborn.
The 35-year-old conjoined twins shared the widely-circulated images of themselves carrying a baby via their own TikTok account on Saturday, August 30. Instead of commenting on the speculation, the pair captioned the clip — set to Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang — “Blessed.”
Abby and Brittany Hensel Addressed Newborn Rumors
In addition, the former reality TV alums added the hashtags “sisterhood” and “respect.”
The upload only fueled fans' questions, flooding the comments section with their concerns.
“Omg, we need more information here,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Is this their child? Or babysitting?”
Meanwhile, a third user suggested another possibility, “I heard they adopted? Not sure.”
Abby and Brittany Hensel Were Spotted With a Newborn
The baby speculation started on August 14 after Abby and Brittany were seen in an Arden Hills, Minnesota, parking lot as they loaded a baby in a car seat into the back of a Tesla.
Nearly two weeks later, the twins made a public appearance on August 27, when they dropped off their labradoodle at the groomer, accompanied by Brittany’s husband, Josh Bowling, who was shopping at a nearby grocery store. Later that day, the twins — who work as elementary school teachers — were seen holding a baby in a car seat near their workplace. The twins reportedly brought the child into the building for about half an hour to meet their co-workers, according to The Sun.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brittany Hensel Married Josh Bowling in 2021
Apart from their TikTok, neither the twins nor Josh has commented about the identity of the child.
Fans first learned about Brittany’s marriage to Josh last year. Although the pair tied the knot in 2021, their marriage was not made public until March 2024. Not much is known about the United States Army Veteran other than he is reported to be living in Minnesota.
Abby and Brittany Are Dicephalus Conjoined Twins.
Abby and Brittany are among the oldest dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare condition when twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine. The pair have separate organs, including hearts, spinal cords and brains, but they are dependent on shared organs that are located below the waist. Brittany is in control of the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right side.
The stars first shared their unique story with fans in a 2006 documentary, Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, before starring in their own reality show, Abby & Brittany, in 2012.