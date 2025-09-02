NEWS Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Address Recent Sighting With Newborn Baby: 'Blessed' Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have broken their silence after they were spotted with a newborn baby weeks after the photos made headlines. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 2 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Abby and Brittany Hensel have broken their silence a few weeks after they were first spotted out with a newborn. The 35-year-old conjoined twins shared the widely-circulated images of themselves carrying a baby via their own TikTok account on Saturday, August 30. Instead of commenting on the speculation, the pair captioned the clip — set to Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang — “Blessed.”

Abby and Brittany Hensel Addressed Newborn Rumors

Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Fans flooded the comment section with questions.

In addition, the former reality TV alums added the hashtags “sisterhood” and “respect.” The upload only fueled fans' questions, flooding the comments section with their concerns. “Omg, we need more information here,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Is this their child? Or babysitting?” Meanwhile, a third user suggested another possibility, “I heard they adopted? Not sure.”

Abby and Brittany Hensel Were Spotted With a Newborn

Source: Heidi Bowling/Facebook The baby speculation ignited in August.

The baby speculation started on August 14 after Abby and Brittany were seen in an Arden Hills, Minnesota, parking lot as they loaded a baby in a car seat into the back of a Tesla. Nearly two weeks later, the twins made a public appearance on August 27, when they dropped off their labradoodle at the groomer, accompanied by Brittany’s husband, Josh Bowling, who was shopping at a nearby grocery store. Later that day, the twins — who work as elementary school teachers — were seen holding a baby in a car seat near their workplace. The twins reportedly brought the child into the building for about half an hour to meet their co-workers, according to The Sun.

Brittany Hensel Married Josh Bowling in 2021

Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Brittany Hensel married Josh Bowling in 2021.

Apart from their TikTok, neither the twins nor Josh has commented about the identity of the child. Fans first learned about Brittany’s marriage to Josh last year. Although the pair tied the knot in 2021, their marriage was not made public until March 2024. Not much is known about the United States Army Veteran other than he is reported to be living in Minnesota.

Abby and Brittany Are Dicephalus Conjoined Twins.

Source: YouTube Abby and Brittany are among the oldest dicephalus conjoined twins.