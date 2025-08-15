or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Spotted With Newborn Baby While Out Running Errands

Photo of Abby Hensel, Brittney Hensel, Josh Bowling
Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were recently spotted with a newborn baby in tow, fueling rumors that the reality TV alums may have welcomed a child.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were recently spotted with a baby in tow, fueling speculation that the reality TV alums may have welcomed a child.

Abby, 35, and Brittany, 35, were spotted in a parking lot in Arden Hills, Minn., as they put a baby in a car seat into the back of a black Tesla in photos obtained by a news outlet on Friday, August 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Abby Hensel married Josh Bowling in 2021.
Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok

Abby Hensel married Josh Bowling in 2021.

The twins were dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a black tank top and beige shorts as they took a peek into the vehicle’s trunk after securing the baby’s car seat.

It’s unclear who the baby belongs to, as Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, was not present for the errands run. Josh and Abby made headlines last year when it was revealed that they secretly tied the knot in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today.

Article continues below advertisement

The Twins Currently Live in Minnesota

Photo of Abby and Brittney Hensel gained notoriety in 1996.
Source: Heidi Bowling/Facebook

Abby and Brittney Hensel gained notoriety in 1996.

The couple was reported to be living in Minnesota. However, not much is known about the United States Army veteran or how he met his wife.

Although Josh keeps his relationship out of the spotlight, Abby and Brittany gained notoriety in 1996, when they first shared their experience as conjoined twins during a television interview. Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare condition when conjoined twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Abby and Brittany Hensel Are Fused at the Pelvis

Photo of Abby and Brittney Hensel are fused together at the pelvis.
Source: YouTube

Abby and Brittney Hensel are fused together at the pelvis.

The twins are fused at the pelvis, with Brittany controlling the left side and Abby in control of the right. While the sisters have many separate organs — each twin has their own brain, heart, spinal cord and stomach — their organs below the waist, including reproductive organs, are shared.

The pair documented their lives on a 2006 documentary, Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, before starring in their own reality show, Abby & Brittany, in 2012.

Brittany and Abby Work as Elementary School Teachers

Photo of Abby and Brittney Hensel both work as elementary school teachers.
Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok

Abby and Brittney Hensel both work as elementary school teachers.

“We are totally different people. We usually bargain with each other like, ‘If you do this, I’ll do that.’ Or we take turns,” Brittany explained in a 2007 interview.

Leaving their television roots in the past, the twins now live a private life as elementary school teachers.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.