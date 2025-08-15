NEWS Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Spotted With Newborn Baby While Out Running Errands Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were recently spotted with a newborn baby in tow, fueling rumors that the reality TV alums may have welcomed a child. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were recently spotted with a baby in tow, fueling speculation that the reality TV alums may have welcomed a child. Abby, 35, and Brittany, 35, were spotted in a parking lot in Arden Hills, Minn., as they put a baby in a car seat into the back of a black Tesla in photos obtained by a news outlet on Friday, August 15.

Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Abby Hensel married Josh Bowling in 2021.

The twins were dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a black tank top and beige shorts as they took a peek into the vehicle’s trunk after securing the baby’s car seat. It’s unclear who the baby belongs to, as Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, was not present for the errands run. Josh and Abby made headlines last year when it was revealed that they secretly tied the knot in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today.

The Twins Currently Live in Minnesota

Source: Heidi Bowling/Facebook Abby and Brittney Hensel gained notoriety in 1996.

The couple was reported to be living in Minnesota. However, not much is known about the United States Army veteran or how he met his wife. Although Josh keeps his relationship out of the spotlight, Abby and Brittany gained notoriety in 1996, when they first shared their experience as conjoined twins during a television interview. Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare condition when conjoined twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Abby and Brittany Hensel Are Fused at the Pelvis

Source: YouTube Abby and Brittney Hensel are fused together at the pelvis.

The twins are fused at the pelvis, with Brittany controlling the left side and Abby in control of the right. While the sisters have many separate organs — each twin has their own brain, heart, spinal cord and stomach — their organs below the waist, including reproductive organs, are shared. The pair documented their lives on a 2006 documentary, Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, before starring in their own reality show, Abby & Brittany, in 2012.

Brittany and Abby Work as Elementary School Teachers

Source: @abbyhensel/TikTok Abby and Brittney Hensel both work as elementary school teachers.